Ways to celebrate Black History Month in Buffalo

Here are some in-person and virtual events taking place locally in honor of Black History Month.
Buy Black Buffalo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26 at the Broadway Market, 999 Broadway.
Vendors from 15 Black-owned businesses will converge on the Broadway Market each Saturday in February to sell jewelry, body scrubs, clothing and more, said Kathleen Peterson, the market's manager. The Broadway Market typically hosts a Black History Month event, but this is the first year that, with the help of Buy Black Buffalo, the event will be expanded. Live music will complement the mini market, with Foxy Brown and the Blue Boys handling the first Saturday.
"It’s very important when Black-owned businesses gather together like this because it emphasizes unity in our community," said Shetice Jackson, owner of Cake Crazy Bakery, one of the participants.
Prospective vendors can apply here.
Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, multiple exhibits. 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. 282-7530. Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. daily. Free.
"Artists of Color," opens Feb. 6 through March 19 with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Townsend Gallery. The exhibition, which has been running annually since 2008, spotlights the African American experience from modern and personal perspectives, with a focus on works by Black artists in Western New York. It is curated by Ray Robertson, the co-director of the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center. Participating artists include Betty Pitts Foster, Kobie Barber, Rosetta Smith, Julia Lowery, Sharif Osby, Tracey Mitchell Miles, Legend Lewis, Iris M. Kirkwood and Ari Moore. A local documentary, featuring Robertson, is being produced to delve into greater detail on the exhibition.
The "Freedom Crossing," a long-term NACC exhibition on the Underground Railroad, tells the stories of a network of people at the Niagara Falls Cataract House that helped slaves escape to Canada for their freedom through photographs and artifacts.
NFTA and WNY Urban Arts Collective join for public art
The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is partnering with the WNY Urban Arts Collective to showcase the work of a selected Black artist to appear on metro buses in February and beyond. John Baker, president of the local art collective, said more than 30 submissions have been received, with the winner to be unveiled soon.
Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor's Virtual Lecture Series
All virtual lectures start at 6 p.m. Feb. 2, "Jesse Clipper: The Real Story." Feb. 8, "Turning Tables: Radio History." Feb. 15, "African American Veterans and Segregation in the Military." Feb. 22: "The ABCs of Buffalo's Black History." Feb. 23, "Untold Stories of the Underground Railroad in Buffalo." Visit michiganstreetbuffalo.org.
Also, Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission will introduce its strategic action plan and economic development strategy in a virtual community meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 10.
More events:
Candles in the Sun’s Say It Loud. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 12. Edward Saunters CAO Community Center, 2777 Bailey Ave. Free community event dedicated to the unspoken value of Black history.
Princessa's Studio & Art Gallery. 1271 Hertel Ave. 222-2204. Black History Month exhibition through February. Paint and Sip with Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
Spotlight on Black Composers by Buffalo Opera Unlimited, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Rockwell Hall Performing Arts Center, 1300 Elmwood Ave. at SUNY Buffalo State. Tickets are $35 general, $25 senior, $10 student (buffalostatepac.org, 878-3005).
Nash House Museum free tour, 36 Nash St. Noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 26. Registration required.
Virtual tour of the International Civil Rights Center in Greensboro, N.C., 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28, co-hosted by the Buffalo Jewish Community Relations Council. Register here.