Ways to celebrate Black History Month in Buffalo

"Artists of Color," opens Feb. 6 through March 19 with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Townsend Gallery. The exhibition, which has been running annually since 2008, spotlights the African American experience from modern and personal perspectives, with a focus on works by Black artists in Western New York. It is curated by Ray Robertson, the co-director of the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center. Participating artists include Betty Pitts Foster, Kobie Barber, Rosetta Smith, Julia Lowery, Sharif Osby, Tracey Mitchell Miles, Legend Lewis, Iris M. Kirkwood and Ari Moore. A local documentary, featuring Robertson, is being produced to delve into greater detail on the exhibition.

The "Freedom Crossing," a long-term NACC exhibition on the Underground Railroad, tells the stories of a network of people at the Niagara Falls Cataract House that helped slaves escape to Canada for their freedom through photographs and artifacts.

NFTA and WNY Urban Arts Collective join for public art