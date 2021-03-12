Virtual reality gets real at Orions Landing entertainment center in Hamburg

The wave genre – found in games such as "Elven Assassin" and "Arizona Sunshine" – involves a group of competitors working together to advance through levels increasing in difficulty. Orions' games were chosen to offer a variety in the movement and strategy required; there's a handy table of this info at Vivid VR's website. Free-roam games – where competitors can move around untethered thanks to a backpack – are a future possibility.

Ken stressed the visual and immersive aspects that have made VR gaming sizzle as a trend. It's an experience difficult to put into words unless experienced, he added.

"It's moving, like a movie might make you feel emotional when you don't see something coming," he said. "Take that visceral feeling and multiply it by 10. With the headset on, you're in a completely different place."

Complementing VR is an array of old-school arcade cabinets, with NBA Jam, NHL Open Ice, Galaga, Centipede and more – all in multiplayer versions to emphasize the in-person social aspect. Ken Milligan, who grew up as a fan of retro arcade games, noted gaming's impersonal evolution as inspiration to create a more in-person interactive approach.