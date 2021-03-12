Virtual reality gets real at Orions Landing entertainment center in Hamburg

The roaring trends of virtual reality gaming and esports now have a greater presence in the Buffalo area.
Brothers Ken and Chris Milligan, who ran Vivid VR Gaming in Allentown and then Depew for five years, have begun to accept reservations for Orions Landing, a new 5,000-square-foot family entertainment center at 3800 Lake Shore Road in Hamburg. The soft opening is slated for March 20, with a grand opening April 10.
While there's a wide array of games available, the virtual reality area will command the most attention, Ken Milligan said. Each competitor stands in their own Covid-friendly 10-foot-by-10-foot bay, separated by stage curtains. The bays are in groups of four to enhance the multiplayer aspect. The Milligans have outfitted each bay with professional VR technology – motion sensors, two motion controllers (one for each hand) and HTC Vive headsets – and have worked with developers to alleviate trouble spots, like wire management, that plague individuals when VR gaming at home.
Gamers can choose from two general PC-based VR experiences at launch. Three escape games, such as "Escape the Lost Pyramid" and "Prince of Persia: A Dagger in Time," are essentially virtual escape rooms except the task is breaking free, through teamwork, from a visually stunning site in the ancient Middle East rather than say, a cramped room in Kenmore.
The wave genre – found in games such as "Elven Assassin" and "Arizona Sunshine" – involves a group of competitors working together to advance through levels increasing in difficulty. Orions' games were chosen to offer a variety in the movement and strategy required; there's a handy table of this info at Vivid VR's website. Free-roam games – where competitors can move around untethered thanks to a backpack – are a future possibility.
Ken stressed the visual and immersive aspects that have made VR gaming sizzle as a trend. It's an experience difficult to put into words unless experienced, he added.
"It's moving, like a movie might make you feel emotional when you don't see something coming," he said. "Take that visceral feeling and multiply it by 10. With the headset on, you're in a completely different place."
Complementing VR is an array of old-school arcade cabinets, with NBA Jam, NHL Open Ice, Galaga, Centipede and more – all in multiplayer versions to emphasize the in-person social aspect. Ken Milligan, who grew up as a fan of retro arcade games, noted gaming's impersonal evolution as inspiration to create a more in-person interactive approach.
"I enjoy that [arcade] timeframe of gaming," he said. "It was geared toward multiplayer community before it turned into couch gaming. I want to return people to playing games in the same area as others."
Customers will pay $30 per hour for use of VR, but many of the arcade games will be free to use by individuals. The arcade area may be rented for $100, plus $30 per person, for two hours; an hourlong VR experience is included there.
Orions' third gaming aspect will develop after launch: 16 gaming PCs will be used for esports tournaments, with regular leagues on the horizon, too. The Milligans are planning on virtual reality esports competitions, too, which typically require greater physical exertion in addition to the mental aspect. "It's more like an athlete inside a gaming sport," Ken said.
The entertainment center's food and drink is "not like a concession stand," Ken said. Pocket Bombers, essentially overstuffed, baked wraps, will star on the menu in Buffalo chicken, pizza and Italian sausage varieties. Pizzas will be made from fresh dough and not par-baked. Tater tots, poutine, mozzarella sticks, pizza logs and onion rings round out the finger-food fare.
Orions has a full liquor license, too, with domestic bottles, local beers such as Big Ditch Hayburner and Ellicottville Blueberry on tap, and featured cocktails inspired by the gaming world. Yoshi allegedly gets his own cocktail.
The overarching goal for the Milligans is to offer a place where a typically pricey solo hobby – like VR gaming – is enhanced by a community aspect.
The overarching goal for the Milligans is to offer a place where a typically pricey solo hobby – like VR gaming – is enhanced by a community aspect.
INFO
3800 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg (222-2190). Reservations are open.