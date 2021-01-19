Virtual events: Wine tasting, Peach Mag reading, BPO, art exhibits

The Buffalo Arts Studio is presenting two new solo exhibitions, Justina Dziama’s "A Millimeter of Space" and Felipe Shibuya’s "Black Cherry," from Jan. 22 to March 6. To celebrate the launch of the exhibitions, a virtual tour and artist talk via Facebook Live is at 6 p.m. Jan 22 as part of M&T Fourth Friday at TriMain Center. These exhibitions are part of the National Endowment for the Arts’ Activism in Arts project, which reflects the belief that artists and curators can enact change in their community through meaningful and accessible education via art. Dziama’s exhibition of latex casings explores the deterioration of buildings due to deindustrialization and disinvestment, particularly in Buffalo’s East Side neighborhood. Shibuya’s visual exhibition displays data based on the contributions of immigrants across the United States and showcases them via a felled black cherry tree. If you wish to visit in person, the exhibit continues through March 6 and can be viewed during gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.