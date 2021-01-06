Virtual events: Exhibit of women artists, BPO music, cooking series

This exhibit celebrating local female artists originally opened Feb. 20, 2020, at the Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University, but the museum was quickly closed because of the pandemic. Now, the work of 140 of the original 185 women artists from five Western New York counties who participated in the exhibit can be seen virtually on YouTube in a free slideshow . To purchase the art, which all proceeds are going to the artist, contact the artist directly.

"BPO Out of the Box" is a traveling music video series that sets the talent of BPO musicians among architectural gems throughout the area. Each Tuesday, a new event premieres and is available to view for 30 days from its release. New at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 is a celebration of the 20th century with a combination of two of its iconic masterpieces: Poulenc’s Sonata and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House. The playful mysteriousness of the sonata is a complement to the iconic facade of one of Wright’s most celebrated works. You can access the broadcast for free on the BPO’s YouTube channel. No tickets or reservations are required. Next on Jan. 19, the BPO visits Niagara Falls.