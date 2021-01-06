Virtual events: Exhibit of women artists, BPO music, cooking series

Here is a sampling of local virtual events.
2020 Vision – Women Artists in Western New York (ongoing)
This exhibit celebrating local female artists originally opened Feb. 20, 2020, at the Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University, but the museum was quickly closed because of the pandemic. Now, the work of 140 of the original 185 women artists from five Western New York counties who participated in the exhibit can be seen virtually on YouTube in a free slideshow. To purchase the art, which all proceeds are going to the artist, contact the artist directly.
BPO Out of the Box: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House, 7 p.m. Jan. 12
"BPO Out of the Box" is a traveling music video series that sets the talent of BPO musicians among architectural gems throughout the area. Each Tuesday, a new event premieres and is available to view for 30 days from its release. New at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 is a celebration of the 20th century with a combination of two of its iconic masterpieces: Poulenc’s Sonata and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House. The playful mysteriousness of the sonata is a complement to the iconic facade of one of Wright’s most celebrated works. You can access the broadcast for free on the BPO’s YouTube channel. No tickets or reservations are required. Next on Jan. 19, the BPO visits Niagara Falls.
"Can Robots Be Jewish? And Other Pressing Questions of Modern Life," 7 p.m. Jan. 13
In partnership with Moment magazine, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo is hosting a discussion on a new book based on the magazine’s popular column, “Ask the Rabbis'' with the book’s editor Amy E. Schwartz. The talk analyzes the proposed answers to this question as Schwartz breaks down the rabbis’ answers and discusses her experiences editing the column. This Zoom event is free. Advance registration is required through jccbuffalo.org.
Cooking Series with Chef Marshall Goldstein, 7 p.m. Jan. 14
Award-winning executive chef Marshall Goldstein is hosting a monthly cooking series with a demonstration and discussion on a different recipe each session. On Jan. 14, he shares tips on phyllo dough, a thin and crispy dough used in desserts like baklava and strudel, and the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita. The recipe will be emailed to you prior to the event for those who want to cook along with him. This livestream, presented by the Jewish Community Center, is free. Advance registration is required through jccbuffalo.org where you can see the full schedule.
"Funny You Should Ask" with Bob Mankoff, 7 p.m. Jan. 18
Former New Yorker cartoon editor Bob Mankoff will be sharing highlights in his career, tips on writing the best captions, and personal and historical cartoons from his recently published “Have I Got a Cartoon For You! The Moment Magazine Book of Jewish Cartoons.” Mankoff also is known for his work in Esquire and for launching the “New Yorker Cartoon Caption Contest” in 2005, garnering more than 5,000 reader submissions a week since its inception. This free Zoom event is presented by the Jewish Community Center and Moment magazine. Advance registration is required through jccbuffalo.com.
Bob Ross Virtual Paint Night, 7 p.m. Jan. 29
WNED PBS is hosting a Bob Ross virtual paint night taught by Lauren Pantos, a Certified Ross Instructor, who will guide participants to re-create the icy mountains of his “Blue Winter” piece. In this livestream, Pantos will be giving insights into Ross’ techniques, painting tips and answering questions. Clips of the original “Blue Winter” episode from Ross’ television series, "The Joy of Painting" will be shown. If you need supplies, a painting kit is available for purchase and includes a ticket for the class for $56. The kit includes five tubes of Bob Ross firm oil paints, paint knife, landscape brush, fan brush, palette paper, instructions and a canvas. Kits are available until Jan. 13, and will be shipped to you. The cost is $10 for the class alone without supplies. Tickets and advance registration are required; visit wned.org.