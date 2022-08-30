Two Stories Amber Lager celebrates Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House

Through their "Stories of Resurgence" series, Resurgence Brewing Company and The Buffalo News are telling the stories of Buffalo through beer, the latest being Two Stories Amber Lager, a brew crafted to celebrate the resurgence and tourism success of the historic and iconic Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House.

The Two Stories beer has a QR code that links to a dedicated microsite, where users can access a promo code for $5 off any public tour at the Martin House, plus learn about Frank Lloyd Wright and the significance of his Buffalo masterpiece.

Jeff Ware, president and owner of Resurgence Brewing, said the Our Two Stories Amber Lager helps to share the history of the Martin House and will "hopefully inspire pride in Buffalo's architectural gem."

At 5% alcohol by volume, the lager is an easy-drinking, flavorful beer. Two Stories pours a deep, dark amber and presents aromas of nuts, caramel and malt. Notes of chocolate, caramel, toasted bread and sweet malt follow before a smooth and crisp finish.

Two Stories Amber Lager marks the third release of the series, following Big League Summer New England IPA, which celebrated the return of Major League Baseball to Buffalo for the first time since 1915, and 43 North Startup Session, brewed to honor the startup accelerator and incubator and annual startup competition.

Two Stories Amber is now available at Resurgence Brewing (55 Chicago St.), all Consumer’s Beverages locations and select Tops Friendly Markets locations.