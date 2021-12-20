Tips for hosting a stress-free holiday gathering

As we carefully plan holiday parties in the age of a pandemic, we still want to have everything perfect no matter the size of our gathering.
We can welcome guests with a festive drink, while scrumptious food and delectable desserts await, and music sets the mood. It’s the type of gathering that impresses your family and guests and leaves everyone with everlasting memories. Fortunately, that scenario is easier than ever to achieve because this year there are no rules.
“Whatever you want to enjoy, enjoy,” said Kevin LoVullo, host of "Spiel the Wine" on WGRZ-TV. “Don’t sweat it; be yourself and you can’t go wrong. Getting together with your friends and family is a cherished time – the wine and cheese is a bonus.”
With the pressure off, holiday party planning should be a breeze. We talked to the experts for some advice, along with the latest tips and trends, to make your gathering go as smoothly as possible.
Pairing food and drink
First impressions call for a glass of champagne (or Italian prosecco, which is sweeter). When guests walk in the door, serve champagne, LoVullo said. “It’s a great opener, and it cleanses the palate.” To keep with the stress-free theme, don’t worry about special stemware. “An ordinary wine glass is fine, and you won’t lose bubbles,” he said. Looking to chill your champagne on the fly? He advises putting the bottle in a mix of water and ice for the fastest results. And don’t forget about the “Buffalo cooler” – depending on the weather, LoVullo said the outside step may be an ideal place to chill wines.
For a simple appetizer, LoVullo likes to ditch the crackers and have a baguette on hand in the freezer. “You bake it, and it’s dynamite” he said. Simply slice up the bread and platter it with cheese and soppressata along with EVOO and balsamic vinegar, garnish with some rosemary, and you have a simple dish with gourmet flair."
Preparing the rest of your drink menu may seem overwhelming especially with so many types of beer available these days. “A mixed 12-pack of bottles used to be an easy answer, but that’s falling out of fashion,” said Tim Herzog of Flying Bison Brewing Company. “Today’s consumers like to build their own assortment.”
The key is to have a variety to please your guests.
“IPA is your welcome beer,” he said. “People drink it on their own. The ones you pair with dinner are richer holiday flavors like Sleigh Rider, which goes well with roast beef or oven roasted ham.” Herzog says Sleigh Rider’s hint of sweetness is also a match for cucidati, Italian cookies with figs and dates.
If you’re serving poultry – anything from chicken to goose – Herzog said Electric Turkey, a cranberry orange sour, pairs well. But he also recommends having a lighter beer on hand for guests who aren’t accustomed to craft beer.
“Beer lost some sales during the pandemic when wine and spirits became more popular, but now beer is making a comeback,” he said, noting that retail sales are up.
Aside from beer and wine, a basic bar would include vodka, gin, rum, whiskey and an assortment of mixers. Bourbon is very popular this year, amid the theme of anything goes. “When I have friends over, I might surprise them in the middle of dinner and pour a glass of tequila,” said LoVullo. “There are really good tequilas out there – you sip it and your palate will explode with flavors. It’s like a chemical reaction on your tongue.”
Always remember to have a nonalcoholic option available for drivers.
The desserts
There’s nothing wrong with putting out a plate of cookies, but why not create a showcase? Ania Duchon with Chrusciki Bakery said that’s the latest trend, and it’s easy even if you’re not a baker. “Go to the bakery and pick five to ten of your favorite items and cut them into bite-size pieces, set them up and create a charcuterie board, you can add fruit and savory cheese to your dessert board, too,” she said.
This alleviates the pressure of having to order desserts in advance, though that’s always recommended for requests and large gatherings. But even for a last-minute party, you can build your own with an assortment of goodies.
Duchon suggests gourmet Ho Hos, chocolate mousse cake, brownies, cheesecake, raspberry pretzels and poppy seed rolls cut into a dozen pieces. If you’re hosting a brunch, placek, pastries and a cherry almond ring make the perfect grazing board, and this is when you would add a splash of orange juice to your bubbly to create a mimosa.
“People love dessert and this way they’re able try a little bit of everything instead of one gigantic piece of cake,” Duchon shared. “You can savor little bites, and you don’t feel as guilty. Life is short, eat dessert first.”
Just remember this rule of thumb, “Your cocktail poured should be sweeter than your dessert or the drink will taste bitter,” advises LoVullo, who said a semi-dry Riesling is a perfect match with holiday cookies.
The music
The right music will bring ambiance to your party the minute your guests arrive. In fact, it may help lessen your anxiety as you prep for the party, too.
“Music is the key to enjoying life situations whatever they may be,” said Joe Tomlinson, founder of City of Lights Entertainment. “From dancing at a wedding, doing yard work, driving on road trips and working out, music is essential to put you in a good mood.”
No time to search for songs, no worries. We asked Tomlinson, who spins records at parties, weddings and events, to suggest the perfect playlist. “My mix covers the classics along with the fun, upbeat songs that help put you in the holiday spirit in no particular order,” he said.
"Jingle Bell Rock," by Bobby Helms
"Run Rudolph Run," Chuck Berry
"Sleigh Ride," The Ronettes
"Feliz Navidad," Jose’ Feliciano
"Happy Holiday/Holiday Season," Andy Williams
"Mele Kalikimaka," Bing Crosby
"Please Come Home for Christmas," The Eagles
"It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas," Bing Crosby
"What Christmas Means to Me," Stevie Wonder
"Santa Claus is Coming to Town," The Jackson 5
"Little Saint Nick," Beach Boys
"Baby It’s Cold Outside," Dean Martin
"Jingle Bells," Frank Sinatra
"Santa Baby," Eartha Kitt
"The Chipmunk Song," Alvin and the Chipmunks
"You Make it Feel Like Christmas," Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
"Christmas in Hollis," Run DMC
"You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," Thurl Ravenscroft
"All I Want for Christmas is You," Mariah Carey
"I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas," Gayla Peevey
By following some of these tips, you’re sure to simplify the party planning process. And remember, this holiday season, you can’t go wrong – the most important aspect of the gathering is the people. As LoVullo put it, “Life is too short; embrace the good things in life and stay close to your family and friends.”