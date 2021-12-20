Tips for hosting a stress-free holiday gathering

As we carefully plan holiday parties in the age of a pandemic, we still want to have everything perfect no matter the size of our gathering.

We can welcome guests with a festive drink, while scrumptious food and delectable desserts await, and music sets the mood. It’s the type of gathering that impresses your family and guests and leaves everyone with everlasting memories. Fortunately, that scenario is easier than ever to achieve because this year there are no rules.

“Whatever you want to enjoy, enjoy,” said Kevin LoVullo, host of "Spiel the Wine" on WGRZ-TV. “Don’t sweat it; be yourself and you can’t go wrong. Getting together with your friends and family is a cherished time – the wine and cheese is a bonus.”

With the pressure off, holiday party planning should be a breeze. We talked to the experts for some advice, along with the latest tips and trends, to make your gathering go as smoothly as possible.

Pairing food and drink