Time to plan your visit to the Erie County Fair

The 182nd edition of the Erie County Fair returns from Aug. 10-21 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds (5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg). Here is some information on how to buy fair admission and event tickets in advance, as well as special days and entertainment to help plan your visit.

HOURS

Gate and building hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Midway hours: Noon to 11 p.m. daily.

ADMISSION

To buy tickets in advance, visit ecfair.org. If you are planning on getting your admission tickets at the gate, you'll need to bring credit and debit cards since cash will not be accepted.

Adult admission (13 and older) is $13.50 online, $15 at the gate. Ages 12 and younger are admitted free.

SPECIAL DAYS

Aug. 10, Opening Day. Free admission with four or more canned food donations to benefit FeedMore WNY.

Aug. 11, Dairy Day.

Aug. 12, Firefighters Day. Free admission for firefighters and auxiliary members with ID (limit two per online account). Free tickets (limit two per online account) available online and at the gate.

Aug. 12, USPS Commemorative Postmark. Get a postmark from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. outside the Historical Building.

Aug. 14, Veterans Day. Free admission for veterans, active military and auxiliary members with ID (limit two). Available online and at the gate.

Aug. 15, Taste of the Fair. Select food items are $2.

PARKING

Free in fairground lots.

RIDES

Make the most out of the rides on the James E. Strates Midway by purchasing a ride-all-day wristband or a fun card. Weekday wristbands, valid Monday through Friday, are $30 each. The Strates Shows Fun Card can be shared and used any day during the fair. Cost is $50 for 120 credits or load credits in any amount at ticket kiosks on the midway.

GRANDSTAND EVENTS

The grandstand is hosting a mix of paid and free events including concerts, comedy and a Motor Event Series.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

For all grandstand events, you will go through a security check. You can bring in bags, food and beverages. Cameras are allowed without a professional lens attached. Do not bring: umbrellas, video recording equipment and professional cameras, telephoto lens.

For paid events, tickets can be purchased online only through Tickets.com. If you purchase tickets in advance, they come with free fair admission on the day of show.

Paid concerts

8 p.m. Aug. 11, Riley Green; $30-$45.

7 p.m. Aug. 13, Halestorm; $35-$55.

5:30 p.m. Aug. 14, Trace Adkins, Terri Clark, Lonestar; $35-$55.

8 p.m. Aug. 16, Happy Together Tour with The Turtles, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Association, The Buckinghams, The Vogues, The Cowsills; $30-$40.

8 p.m. Aug. 18, Nelly; $30-$45.

8 p.m. Aug. 19: Gabriel "Flurry" Iglesias; $40-$70.

Free events

The following concerts are free with paid fair admission.

8 p.m. Aug. 10, The Fab Four, Ultimate Beatles Tribute

8 p.m. Aug. 12, Grand Funk Railroad

8 p.m. Aug. 15, Zach Williams

Motor Event Series

Big Air ATV Tour, 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 17; free with paid fair admission.

Ultimate Night of Destruction, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20; $22 general, ages 12 and younger are admitted free with paid adult ticket.

World's Largest Demolition Derby, 1 and 6 p.m. Aug. 21; $26.

ACCESSIBILITY

Service animals are allowed.

Parking: Though all lots have accessible parking, the best to use are Lot 4 (off South Park) and Lot 5 (Clark Street).

Rentals: Scooters ($65 a day), wheelchair ($25). Also available to rent are strollers, double strollers and wagon strollers, ($11 to $17).