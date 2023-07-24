Tim Wenger has a new leading role at the company that owns three prominent AM radio channels in town, 97 Rock has a new midday host and a local FM channel has a new format.

It has been a busy couple of weeks for local radio.

Let’s start with the news about Wenger, a Western New York native.

Fresh off of recently being named to the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame, Wenger has been promoted to senior vice president and market manager of Audacy Buffalo, which owns news and talk station WBEN-AM, sports station WGR-AM, The Bet Buffalo (WWKB-AM) and FM stations 107.7 & 104.7 The Wolf (WLKK-FM), Classic R&B 107.3 FM (which also airs on WWS-AM) and Kiss 98.5 (WKSE-FM).

Wenger replaces Tim Holly, who recently announced his retirement, in overseeing Audacy’s portfolio of local stations.

“Tim has been a leading presence in our building for nearly 40 years, and it seems only fitting that he now takes over the reins of the market,” Mark Hannon, regional president of Audacy, said in a release. “He has intimate knowledge of our local brands, and I can think of no one better to pick up the mantle from Tim Holly and lead us into the future.”

“As a lifelong Buffalonian, it's surreal to be assuming the leadership role for Audacy Buffalo's group of stations,” Wenger said in the same release. “The unique content and personalities on the brands, combined with strong client and sports play-by-play partnerships, positions Audacy for growth and success in Buffalo.”

Wenger began his radio career as a news reporter-anchor with WBEN in 1986. He has since been news director, program director and operations manager for the three AM stations. Most recently, he has been brand manager for WBEN and operations manager for the three AM stations and news/talk format vice president for Audacy.

One of Audacy’s chief competitors in the market, Cumulus Media, recently launched a new contemporary hits radio format, Hot 98.9, Buffalo’s Hit Music on WBBF-AM. The format includes playing 10 songs in a row.

The station previously was programmed as a classic hip-hop station, "98.9 The Vibe." The new format can be streamed at https://www/hot989buffalo.com and through the upcoming Hot 98.9 app, and on smart speakers.

Joe Siragusa, operations manager for Cumulus Buffalo, is the new program director. He also is program director of Cumulus-Buffalo sister stations, alternative rocker 103.3 The Edge (WEDG-FM) and Classic Hits 104.1 (WHTT-FM).

Inquiring minds want to know: Tell me more about John Mathews, the smooth voice who recently replaced John Piccillo (J.P.) as the midday host on Cumulus’ classic rock station 97 Rock (WGRF-FM).

Mathews also is the assistant program director for 97 Rock and its sister station, Z102.3 in Erie, Pa. He was previously the afternoon host at the Erie station and has worked in Baltimore and the Outer Banks in North Carolina in multiple roles.

In a Cumulus release, Mathews said: “I’ve always believed that 97 Rock is one of the greatest classic rock stations in the world and it’s a dream to be part of their team.”

He has attended area events and likes what he has discovered.

“I’m quickly learning why they call Buffalo ‘the City of Good Neighbors.’ I’ve been welcomed with open arms by 97 Rock listeners, and I’m proud to now call Buffalo home,” he said.

In the same release, Jim Riley, vice president/market manager, Cumulus Buffalo-Erie, said he has worked with Mathews in Baltimore and nearby Erie.

“He’s like an encyclopedia when it comes to 97 Rock’s music and the people who made it,” Riley said. “John has an incredible ability to weave together music and fascinating stories about the artists. For the listener, it’s a celebration of the greatest music ever recorded and exactly what 97 Rock listeners expect during the workday. Mathews loves Buffalo and really appreciates the responsibility that he has to the Buffalo radio audience as he becomes a part of 97 Rock.”

In the same release, 97 Rock program director Joe Russo called Mathews “the perfect choice to carry on the tradition of exceptional storytelling and passion for the music we have at 97 Rock. He has a deep reverence for the music, and even though he’s a 30-year veteran of radio, he comes in every day with a youthful exuberance like he’s playing these songs for the first time.”

I've listened to Mathews a few times on 97 Rock and admire his voice, but haven't yet heard the "exceptional" storytelling or "passion" for the music. Maybe I was listening at the wrong times. He deserves more time to impress, and I'll give it to him.

Piccillo left 97 Rock for WECK (1230 AM, 100.1, 100.5, 102.9 FM) in April. He had been at 97 Rock since 1995 and the midday host since 1998.

He left the Cumulus station after being told he couldn’t continue working remotely to take care of his parents, who are in their 90s. He was able to do that at 97 Rock for more than two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.