This week: 'To Kill a Mockingbird,' Joywave, Polish Heritage Festival

This cultural festival is returning for the first time since 2019. While it is usually set at the Hamburg Fairgrounds in June, organizers have pivoted to Potts, a Dyngus Day staple that's well-versed in authentic Polish fare (try the golabki). Free tastings of Yoga Pants Distillery's krupnik are a sweet perk, while polka by Buffalo Touch should whet palates for Dyngus Day.

For those eyeing a krupnik competitor, consider stopping by Buffalo Distilling Company's Barreled Krupnik Polka Party at 3 p.m. Saturday at 860 Seneca St.

Joywave. 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3, with Joe P. and Humble Braggers. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Tickets are $23 in advance, $25 day of show (box office at 630 Elmwood Ave., 893-2900, afterdarkpresents.com).