This week: 'To Kill a Mockingbird,' Joywave, Polish Heritage Festival

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
March 31-April 7, 2022
Main events
“To Kill a Mockingbird." 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, March 29-April 1; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St. Tickets start at $37 (box office, 847-1410, sheas.org, ticketmaster.com).
If the social media response to the opening show on Sunday is any indication, Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway adaptation of Harper Lee’s 1960 novel is must-see theater. Plot twists, excellent performances by actors Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch and Yagel T. Welch as Tom Robinson, and relevant themes balance entertainment with meaning.
Polish Heritage Festival. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Potts Banquet Hall, 41 S. Rossler Ave. Admission is $10, or add a buffet to admission for $20 total (polfunfest.com).
This cultural festival is returning for the first time since 2019. While it is usually set at the Hamburg Fairgrounds in June, organizers have pivoted to Potts, a Dyngus Day staple that's well-versed in authentic Polish fare (try the golabki). Free tastings of Yoga Pants Distillery's krupnik are a sweet perk, while polka by Buffalo Touch should whet palates for Dyngus Day.
For those eyeing a krupnik competitor, consider stopping by Buffalo Distilling Company's Barreled Krupnik Polka Party at 3 p.m. Saturday at 860 Seneca St.
Joywave. 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3, with Joe P. and Humble Braggers. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Tickets are $23 in advance, $25 day of show (box office at 630 Elmwood Ave., 893-2900, afterdarkpresents.com).
Town Ballroom could boast a hat trick of sold-out shows this week, with Jelly Roll (Thursday) and Girl Talk (Friday) already at capacity. Don't be surprised if the rescheduled appearance by Rochester's Joywave, with support by Buffalo's Humble Braggers, soon follows suit. Sunday's headliners, led by frontman Daniel Armbruster, bring new music to the table, too, as "Cleanse" was a full-length released in February.
Alton Brown: Live!. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St. Tickets start at $42 (box office, 847-1410, sheas.org, ticketmaster.com).
Alton Brown dwells at the intersection of food science and quirky comedy, and the teaser for his Shea's visit of "Audience Participation Undertaken at Own Risk" is apt given his unusual experiments and sometimes biting sense of humor. While taking the ultimate Alton Brown quiz (quiz.altonbrownlive.com) might be wise before attending, the Food Network's celebrity chef delivers a family-friendly variety show.
Don't miss these
"The Godfather: 50th Anniversary." Two showings daily from Friday, April 1 through Thursday, April 7 at North Park Theatre, 1428 Hertel Ave. Admission is $10 for matinees, $12 for night showings (northparktheatre.org). Expect Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and Robert Duvall to look especially sleek in the remastered, 4K version of the iconic 1972 Francis Ford Coppola film.
Rick Jeanneret Day. 5 p.m. Friday, April 1. Hofbrauhaus, 190 Scott St. Free. The Buffalo Sabres will raise a banner bearing the legendary broadcaster's name to the KeyBank Center rafters on RJ Night on Friday, but Hofbrauhaus begins the celebration a few hours before by giving away Jeanneret face paddles. Music by Die Haus Band should start a nostalgic night for local hockey fans with a bit of revelry.
The Linda Ronstadt Experience tribute show. 8 p.m. April 1 at Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $20 (rivieratheatre.org). Tristan McIntosh, a 2016 "American Idol" finalist, will breeze through Linda Ronstadt's catalog in the first of a solid run of tribute shows that touches on Toto, Stevie Wonder and Tom Petty over the next two weeks at the Riviera.
Mac and Cheese Festival. Two sessions: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, April 2. Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Prices range from $20 for entry or $45 for a package of admission, 10 mac and cheese sampling tickets, and one drink (eventbrite.com). The traveling Taste USA food festival is expected to draw 30 area vendors showcasing their best macaroni and cheeses.
