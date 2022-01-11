This week: Tig Notaro, BPO plays 'New World Symphony,' Umphrey's McGee

History expressed through music is the draw of the BPO's intriguing program, with Michael Tilson-Thomas' "From the Diary of Anne Frank" providing a musical narration of the life of the courageous Jew during the reign of Nazi Germany . An all-time classic – Antonin Dvorak's "New World Symphony" – follows, toeing the line between the excitement of discovery in America and nostalgic memories from the composer's past.

The Indiana-born jam band has trotted out the same performers over the last two decades, and the admirable continuity has paid dividends through seamless live shows and a whopping 13 studio albums for fans. Their most recent release, "You Walked Up Shaking in Your Boots But You Stood Tall and Left a Raging Bull," must be among the longest titles in the history of albums.