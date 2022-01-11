This week: Tig Notaro, BPO plays 'New World Symphony,' Umphrey's McGee

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Jan. 13-20, 2022
Main events
Tig Notaro. 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Asbury Hall at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $40 in advance, $45 day of show (eventbrite.com).
It's been a winding road for the celebrated deadpan comedian to appear in Buffalo, with three empty area dates – two postponed and one canceled – marking her 2021 tour. But you can't say that Notaro hasn't persevered, booking an early 2022 slot in Babeville. Notaro's sense of humor helped her beat breast cancer and cope with her mother's death during a dark 2012, according to a 2020 interview in Slate.
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra plays "New World Symphony." 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $29-$99 (bpo.org, 885-5000).
History expressed through music is the draw of the BPO's intriguing program, with Michael Tilson-Thomas' "From the Diary of Anne Frank" providing a musical narration of the life of the courageous Jew during the reign of Nazi Germany. An all-time classic – Antonin Dvorak's "New World Symphony" – follows, toeing the line between the excitement of discovery in America and nostalgic memories from the composer's past.
Umphrey's McGee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Tickets are $39.50 in advance (townballroom.com, etix.com).
The Indiana-born jam band has trotted out the same performers over the last two decades, and the admirable continuity has paid dividends through seamless live shows and a whopping 13 studio albums for fans. Their most recent release, "You Walked Up Shaking in Your Boots But You Stood Tall and Left a Raging Bull," must be among the longest titles in the history of albums.
[Also consider: Dinosaur World Live, the star of last week's newsletter]
Don't miss these
Science After Hours: Get a Clue. Two sessions: 6:30 to 7:45 and 8:15 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Parkway. Tickets are $35 for adults, with discounts for museum members (sciencebuff.org). Join friends and strangers in solving a murder mystery through a life-size board game.
S'Mores Weekend. Noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14-15. Spring Lake Winery, 7373 Rochester Road, Lockport. Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for kids (eventbrite.com). Bleak January is the ideal time to huddle around a fire with a drink and a stick to roast marshmallows.
Wordism. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at Daily Planet Coffee, 1862 Hertel Ave. $5 cover, registration encouraged at eventbrite.com. The non-competitive spoken word open mic hits Hertel Avenue to spread creative warmth.
Red Wanting Blue. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, with Meaghan Farrell. Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St. Tickets are $15 (buffaloironworks.com).
Two shows at Riviera Theatre: Bayou County, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, and Lorrie Morgan, 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Ticket details at rivieratheatre.org.
Local shows: Quick-hitters to know
Workingman's Dead. 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St. Tickets are $15 (buffaloironworks.com).
Ten Cent Howl. 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. Lion & Eagle Pub (in the former Penny Lane), 10255 Main St., Clarence. $10 cover.
Skiffle Minstrels and Kickstart Rumble. 5:30 and 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at Sportsmen's Tavern, 326 Amherst St. Free.
Whiskey Thief. 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road.
Stone Circle. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at Gene McCarthy's, 73 Hamburg St. Free.
Tom Keefer & Celtic Cross. 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Banshee Irish Pub, 257 Franklin St. Free.
[Reminders: Eric Van Houten's album release at Forbes Theatre | Strictly Hip's residency continues at the Tralf]
Have thoughts on the [BN] Things To Do newsletter or events to share? Email Ben Tsujimoto at btsujimoto@buffnews.com.