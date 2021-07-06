This Week: Taste of Buffalo, Queen of Heaven

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
July 6-12, 2021
Main events
Taste of Buffalo, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 10; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 11 at Niagara Square and Delaware Avenue. Free to attend, with food tickets $1 apiece sold in sheets of five.
The two-day food festival will feature more than 25 local restaurants serving sample-size portions of three to five dishes. Four tips: Browse the festival guide before you go, check out The News' five dishes to try, watch private chef Darian Bryan prepare chicken spiedies on Sunday and consider ending the trip with a refreshing wine slushy.
Queen of Heaven Carnival, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 9; noon to midnight Saturday, July 10; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 11 at Seneca and Mill streets in West Seneca. Free to attend, and free parking.
The rousing carnival returns with a roar for its 40th anniversary. The entertainment rolls for three days, with ample live music each night – and the Boneshakers, Hit N Run, Kickstart Rumble, and Strictly Hip seizing prime times; the popular beer tent, which has added hard seltzers to the mix; and a large midway starring Hammerl Amusements' rides and carnival food vendors.
Concert for the Parks, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at the Chestnut Ridge sledding hill (6121 Chestnut Ridge Road, Orchard Park). Free to attend, with $20 VIP tickets available for better seating and beer perks.
The Pints in the Park series, a collaborative effort between Resurgence Brewing Co., Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy and the Erie County Parks Department, adds musical pizzazz for its Orchard Park stop. Seven hours of live music will be split between three bands: Zach Gerken performs from noon to 2 p.m., Tim Britt and Stephen Babcock follow from 2 to 5 p.m., and the Black Rock Beatles cap the night from 6 to 8 p.m.
Don't miss these
Fitz & the Tantrums, 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 at Artpark (450 S. 4th St., Lewiston). Tickets range from $24-$50 through Ticketmaster. Revisit News contributor Michael Farrell's review of the indie pop/neo-soul band's Canalside show in 2018.
Olcott Pirate Festival, July 9-11 at Krull Park (6108 E. Lake Road, Olcott). Free to attend. Kids can mingle with pirates, families can peruse vendors and live music is slated for the whole weekend.
Garden walks in the Town of Amherst (now two days), Grand Island, Hamburg, Snyder-CleveHill and Lockport. See Susan Martin's guide to the summer's garden walks.
Free admission to the Albright-Knox Northland, July 9-11 at 612 Northland Ave., Buffalo. The annual Erie County Free Week emphasizes kid-friendly artmaking activities at the art truck and splashes of color in the gallery's present exhibition, "Herve Tullet: Shape and Color."
More to consider
Music on Main, 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 8 on Main Street in Williamsville. Eight venues are participating, with seven bands and an open mic. Free to attend.
Undergrounds Turns 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at 580 South Park Ave., Buffalo. Free to attend. Live music by Leroy Townes Band from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Sounds of Buffalo: Night of the Grateful Dead, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at Wilkeson Pointe (225 Fuhrmann Blvd., Buffalo). Free to attend.
