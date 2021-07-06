This Week: Taste of Buffalo, Queen of Heaven

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

July 6-12, 2021

Main events

Taste of Buffalo, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 10; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 11 at Niagara Square and Delaware Avenue. Free to attend, with food tickets $1 apiece sold in sheets of five.

The two-day food festival will feature more than 25 local restaurants serving sample-size portions of three to five dishes. Four tips: Browse the festival guide before you go, check out The News' five dishes to try, watch private chef Darian Bryan prepare chicken spiedies on Sunday and consider ending the trip with a refreshing wine slushy.

Queen of Heaven Carnival, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 9; noon to midnight Saturday, July 10; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 11 at Seneca and Mill streets in West Seneca. Free to attend, and free parking.