This Week: Sunflowers of Sanborn, Chicago, Discover Kenmore

The ageless rock band – which sticks out for weaving in a trumpet and trombone – has entertained since the late '60s, and they're back in Lewiston to make up for last summer's postponed show. That gig, originally scheduled for the indoor mainstage theater, has been moved outside for Saturday's concert. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette conducted an interview with Lee Loughnane, one of three founding members still with the band, about what to expect in this year's tour.