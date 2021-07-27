This Week: Sunflowers of Sanborn, Chicago, Discover Kenmore

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
July 27-Aug. 2, 2021
Main events
Sunflowers of Sanborn, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 at 3311 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. Free to attend. Open daily, weather permitting.
Danielewicz Farm's fields of sunflowers in Sanborn have grown as a destination over the past three years, beginning as a viral sensation in 2018 and shining as a "things to do" bright spot during the Covid-19 pandemic. For the 2021 season, beginning Sunday, the list of special events has further expanded for Louise and Chad Brachmann's fourth season running. Crafters in the Field, Food Truck Weekends and Yoga in the Field are all slated again, but a new event – a chicken barbecue Aug. 8 featuring JC's Chicken BBQ Pit – is worth noting.
Chicago, doors at 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Artpark (450 S. 4th St., Lewiston). Lawn seats remain available for $30 apiece.
The ageless rock band – which sticks out for weaving in a trumpet and trombone – has entertained since the late '60s, and they're back in Lewiston to make up for last summer's postponed show. That gig, originally scheduled for the indoor mainstage theater, has been moved outside for Saturday's concert. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette conducted an interview with Lee Loughnane, one of three founding members still with the band, about what to expect in this year's tour.
Discover Kenmore, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31, with Delaware Avenue closed to traffic from LaSalle to Victoria. Free to attend.
More than 75 businesses will participate in the Kenmore street festival, which includes restaurants, artisans, new and old businesses, food trucks and a live DJ. See what the Kenmore Business Association has cooked up for its 2021 effort to highlight the commerce in the community.
Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour: Join a discussion and hear live band performances of the Allman Brothers Band's "Fillmore West 71," Stevie Wonder's "Songs in the Key of Life" and Santana's "Abraxas." A hand-picked selection of Buffalo's finest musicians perform their own interpretations of tracks from the albums. Join us at Sportsmen's Park at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Get your tickets >>
Don't miss these
Taste of Orchard Park, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 at Four Corners in the Village of Orchard Park (Route 20A and North Buffalo Road). Free to attend. A highlight of Quaker Days, the Taste of Orchard Park welcomes several newcomers to the village this year. Check out the menu for the evening, which include the Bubble Bar, Flaco Taco, First Line Brewing and more.
Darian Bryan's Jamaican Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 31 in Larkin Square (745 Seneca St.). Free to attend. Private chef Darian Bryan, who's also been running the Jerk Hut pop-up in Larkin Square, presents a spotlight event on Jamaican culture, with help from La Verdad, KT Caribbean Cuisine and Chef Krista Van Wagner, plus some non-food vendors.
Taste of Vegan and Vegan Vendors Market, the tasting runs from noon to 2 p.m., while vendors market runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, both at Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.). Tickets for Taste of Vegan are $40 in advance, while exploring the market is free. Both events raise money for WNY Vegfest, slated for Sept. 26.
More to consider
East Aurora Craft & Gift Marketplace, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Classic Rink (41 Riley St.). Free to attend, with proceeds supporting sports participation for underprivileged youth, via the Nate Great 28 Fund. The vendor-based event remembers the life of Nate Ljungberg, who died last year from Ewing sarcoma at age 19.
Ebenezer Ale House Tenth Anniversary Tent Event, 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Ebenezer Ale House (4348 Seneca St.). Free to attend. Celebrate a decade of business with Ebenezer Ale House, highlighted by live music from Johnny Hart & the Mess at 8:30 p.m.
Pine Grill Jazz Reunion, 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 1 and 8 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Free to attend. New to the 23rd annual event, hosted by the African American Cultural Center, is live artwork created on stage as the music is performed. Don't forget there's a second Sunday, too, with a different jazzy lineup.
