This week: St. Patrick's Day Weekend, Soup at the Market, Arkells

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
March 17-24, 2022
Main events
St. Patrick's Day parades. Niagara Falls' starts at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, March 17 at Old Falls and First streets. Old First Ward's Old Neighborhood Parade begins at noon Saturday, March 19, at the Valley Community Center. On Sunday, March 20 the Delaware Avenue parade begins at 2 p.m. in Niagara Square.
In addition to the parade info above, complementary parties – including the inaugural Shamrock Stroll bar crawl in East Aurora, the daylong collaboration between Ebenezer Ale House and Rusty Nickel Brewing on Saturday, and unrelenting Irish music and dance at the Buffalo Irish Center – are worth consideration for the first full-bore St. Patrick's Day celebration since 2019.
[More: See a list of St. Patrick's Day events for 2022 | Parades' return is optimistic for Buffalo's new normal]
Soup at the Market. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Broadway Market, 999 Broadway. Free entry.
While it's scaled down from Buffalo Soup-Fests of the past, organizers have teamed with the Broadway Market to highlight at least 10 vendors and soups like stinger soup, pork pozole rojo and spicy chicken gumbo. Since it's St. Patrick's Day Weekend, entertainment will be provided by the Blarney Bunch and Irish dancers.
Patton Oswalt. 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Asbury Hall at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $49-$60 (babevillebuffalo.com, eventbrite.com).
The comedian has kept rolling since his 2016 Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album, popping up in myriad TV series from "Star Trek" to "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and continuing to star in a number of voice roles including Pip the Troll in "The Eternals," Remy, the rodent-de-cuisine in "Ratatouille" and as the narrator of the sitcome "The Goldbergs." His last standup release in 2020 was "I Love Everything," a roughly hourlong routine in which he reacts to turning 50, a new romance and buying a house.
Arkells. Doors at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 19-20. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Individual tickets are $44 (townballroom.com, etix.com).
Buffalo fans of Arkells have been patient since the Hamilton, Ont., rock band postponed its trio of January shows at the Town Ballroom out of pandemic-related caution. But Max Kerman and Co. have followed through on their promise for March. Get your tickets soon: A gig scheduled for Friday, March 18, is sold out, with potential for the following two nights to follow suit.
Don't miss these
Maple Sugar Festival & Pancake Breakfast. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 19-20, 26-27. Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford. Tickets are $13 for breakfast alone, $22 for festival and breakfast (gcv.org/events/maple). Maple Weekend is often two weekends as maple farms and other attractions schedule events for multiple days throughout the state. Genesee Country Village & Museum is a strong area option, balancing the history of maple sugar production with the chance to chow down on this year's harvest.
Easter Craft & Vendor Fair. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Polish Falcons Society of Depew, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew. Free. Among the highlights are five-minute massages for $5, a fleet of local vendors, a basket raffle, psychic appearance, a cash bar and a creepy Easter bunny on the Facebook event page.
Plantasia. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 17-19, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 20. Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg. Tickets are $10 in advance for adults, with discounts available (plantasiany.com). From seeds to garden décor to a children's garden, Plantasia is key for the growing season.
Buffalo Chamber Players: Spring Strings. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24. Asbury Hall at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $25 (babevillebuffalo.com, eventbrite.com). The Chamber Players get credit for weaving both alliteration and rhyming into their event name, while also highlighting J.S. Bach, one of the greatest composers of all time.
Mardi Gras Jam. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, with Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-Chas, Organ Fairchild. Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St. Tickets are $25 (buffaloironworks.com, seetickets.us). Jeff Miers' February feature on the Big Easy's humble start in 2007 to its robust programming today is as much a story of Tod Kniazuk's commitment as it is to a lively style of music.
