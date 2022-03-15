This week: St. Patrick's Day Weekend, Soup at the Market, Arkells

While it's scaled down from Buffalo Soup-Fests of the past, organizers have teamed with the Broadway Market to highlight at least 10 vendors and soups like stinger soup, pork pozole rojo and spicy chicken gumbo. Since it's St. Patrick's Day Weekend, entertainment will be provided by the Blarney Bunch and Irish dancers.

The comedian has kept rolling since his 2016 Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album, popping up in myriad TV series from "Star Trek" to "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and continuing to star in a number of voice roles including Pip the Troll in "The Eternals," Remy, the rodent-de-cuisine in "Ratatouille" and as the narrator of the sitcome "The Goldbergs." His last standup release in 2020 was "I Love Everything," a roughly hourlong routine in which he reacts to turning 50, a new romance and buying a house.