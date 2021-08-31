This Week: South Buffalo Irish Festival, Wing Fest, Hamburg Music Festival

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

Sept. 2-8, 2021

Main events

South Buffalo Irish Festival, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Cazenovia Park (25 Cazenovia St.). Free.

Irish music is the heart and soul of the 20th annual South Buffalo Irish Festival, which features local and national bands on two main stages – plus a new Trad stage, which features more traditional Irish music. Columbus' Drowsy Lads play the final set of the night, but local Irish staples Crikwater, McCarthyizm and the Blarney Bunch all have a role in the celebration. The food vendors aren't too shabby, either, with Cookies & Cream, Brick Oven Bistro, the Blackthorn and Imperial selling fare.

National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 at Highmark Stadium (One Bills Drive, Orchard Park). Admission is $20, and wings are $1.25 apiece, using tickets.