This Week: South Buffalo Irish Festival, Wing Fest, Hamburg Music Festival

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Sept. 2-8, 2021
Main events
South Buffalo Irish Festival, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Cazenovia Park (25 Cazenovia St.). Free.
Irish music is the heart and soul of the 20th annual South Buffalo Irish Festival, which features local and national bands on two main stages – plus a new Trad stage, which features more traditional Irish music. Columbus' Drowsy Lads play the final set of the night, but local Irish staples Crikwater, McCarthyizm and the Blarney Bunch all have a role in the celebration. The food vendors aren't too shabby, either, with Cookies & Cream, Brick Oven Bistro, the Blackthorn and Imperial selling fare.
National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 at Highmark Stadium (One Bills Drive, Orchard Park). Admission is $20, and wings are $1.25 apiece, using tickets.
Staving off threats from national wing and labor shortages, Wing Fest organizer Drew Cerza takes the 20th annual event to Highmark Stadium for the first time. Despite the new location, yearly favorites – sanctioned wing-eating competitions, bobbing for wings in a kiddie pool of blue cheese and live music throughout both days – return again. Can eating legend Joey Chestnut rebound from his loss, by a mere five wings, to reigning champion Geoffrey Esper?
Hamburg Music Festival, 2 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Memorial Park (corner of Lake and Union streets), more Hamburg venues. Wristbands cost $15, available at participating venues day-of-show.
The main stage in Memorial Park will burst with Buffalo Music Hall of Famers in Jim Whitford, Geno McManus and Alison Pipitone, with lively Grosh and Ten Cent Howl injecting dinnertime energy. Hop on the Music Bus, included with a wristband, to hit other venues such as Coyote Café, Hamburg Brewing and Pellicano Vineyard for even more sets.
Band madness
Zac Brown Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Darien Lake Amphitheater (9993 Allegheny Road, Darien). Tickets start at $40.25. Brown's fans are already a little giddy, with the country-rock artist's newest release, "The Comeback," just announced for Oct. 15. Sneak peeks could be plentiful on a tour named after the disc.
Clarence Center Labor Day Fair lineup: Nerds Gone Wild, Christian Kramer & the Backwoods Revival, Wasted Whiskey, Higher Ground, Hit N' Run, Sept. 3-6 at Clarence Center Volunteer Fire Company (9415 Clarence Center Road, Clarence). No cost listed for admission. Prepare for four days of partying in Clarence; bookmark the daily schedule at ccvfc.org.
Bayside with Hawthorne Heights and Senses Fail, 6 to 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.). Tickets are $23 in advance, $27 day-of-show. The three biggest groups on the bill were all formed in 2000 or 2001, and Bayside promises a "career-spanning" set, for fans seeking favorites.
[Note: Lindsey Buckingham, slated for Sept. 8 at the Riviera Theatre, has sold out]
More to consider
Allentown First Fridays, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 at art and performance venues on Allen Street both east and west of Delaware Avenue and more locations. No cost.
Canalside Roller Rink's Saturday Market, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Canals at Canalside (130 Main St.). No cost to peruse vendors, but there is a cost to skate.
Bourbon, Blues & BBQ Fest, 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Hartman's Distilling (55 Chicago St.). Free. Barbecue from Southern Junction, live music by Jony James Band and bourbon from Hartman's.
