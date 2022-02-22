This week: Soup Stroll, Rock for the Cure, Hot Chocolate Night at the Carousel

With temperatures expected to hover between the teens and 20s, Saturday will be a prime day for soup. Walk about Main Street between a slew of businesses and enjoy such soup as Glen Park Tavern's creamy Stage Coach, Share's New York tortilla and Yoga6Studio's relaxing Nama Stew, and support FeedMore WNY. See the full soup menu and locations at willvill.com .

The cause for Saturday's Rock for the Cure is dear to members of the headlining band the Kensingtons. Half of the band's members are also part of Against the Storm, the benefiting charity that helps battle blood cancers for youths and adolescents – and soon adults up to 39. While the Kensingtons have been a fixture at the event in the past, local opener Mom Said No. will bring additional energy to the table.