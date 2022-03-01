This week: Shamrock Run, Dua Lipa, Buffalo Home Show

Buffalo Home Show. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 4-5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 6. Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 153 Franklin St. Admission is $11 for adults, $9 for online purchasers, $3 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. Event continues March 11-13.

The first of two weekends for the Home Show launches March 4, with a huge list of exhibitors touching everything from roofing to renovating to real estate. Joe Mazza, star of new HGTV show "Home Inspector Joe," is the celebrity slated to appear March 5, while Ethan Allen's showcase of five different living rooms should either spark creative spirits or cause you to buy eight throw pillows.

Dua Lipa. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, with Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouai. KeyBank Center, One Seymour H. Knox Plaza. Tickets are $45-$129 (ticketmaster.com).