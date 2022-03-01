This week: Shamrock Run, Dua Lipa, Buffalo Home Show

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
March 3-10, 2022
Main events
The Shamrock Run. Noon Saturday, March 5 at the Old First Ward Community Center, 62 Republic St. Register for the vie-mile run at runsignup.com/race/ny/buffalo/oldfirstwardshamrockrun.
The Old First Ward tradition returns, with the lung-busting five-mile run – more arduous than a 5K – that's balanced by the support of the neighborhood in which the race course is situated. The beer tent opens at noon by the community center, which will ultimately make everyone forget how far they ran.
Green Beer Sunday. Noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6. Gateway Harbor Pavilion, One Young St., Tonawanda. No cost.
The Tonawandas will come together to throw a pre-St. Patrick's Day bash that features heated tents, warm and cold beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), and a lengthy set of music by Poor Ould Goat. The "micro-parade," which starts from Main and Broad streets at noon, is destined for Gateway Harbor Park, the site of a summer concert series and Food Truck Thursday, and the new pavilion constructed at the adjacent Canal Plaza.
Buffalo Home Show. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 4-5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 6. Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 153 Franklin St. Admission is $11 for adults, $9 for online purchasers, $3 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. Event continues March 11-13.
The first of two weekends for the Home Show launches March 4, with a huge list of exhibitors touching everything from roofing to renovating to real estate. Joe Mazza, star of new HGTV show "Home Inspector Joe," is the celebrity slated to appear March 5, while Ethan Allen's showcase of five different living rooms should either spark creative spirits or cause you to buy eight throw pillows.
Dua Lipa. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, with Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouai. KeyBank Center, One Seymour H. Knox Plaza. Tickets are $45-$129 (ticketmaster.com).
It's the winter of flourishing female pop artists in their 20s, with Billie Eilish's visit followed closely by Dua Lipa. The latter's style is more commonplace than the former, but Lipa's catchy pop hooks have made her a Top-40 fixture and won her latest release, "Future Nostalgia," a Grammy for Best New Pop Album.
Don't miss these
Science After Hours: Dinos and Chill. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 4 at the Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Parkway. Tickets are $30 (sciencebuff.org). If a Cryolophosaurus seems like an ordinary stack of bones, surely learning the "raptor sashay" – one of the museum's many special adult activities – while checking out Antarctic Dinosaurs will tickle your heart.
Krupnik King's Fest. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Potts Banquet Hall, 41 S. Rossler Ave., Cheektowaga. Admission is $20 in advance at Potts Express, $25 at the door. Festival dedicated to the Polish honey liqueur has everything from a Krupnik spelling bee to live music by Dave Gawronski and a homemade barley soup.
The Cure vs. The Smiths Dance Party. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St. $5 online or at the door. Even if the feud between their lead singers seems to be a bit overblown, the animosity will be overcome in this Buffalo dance party that appreciates the music of both English goth-punk-electro bands.
Ladies First Jazz 20th Anniversary. 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 6 at Tralf Music Hall, 622 Main St. Tickets are $20 (tralfmusichall.com, ticketmaster.com). Vocalist Donna Kerr joins the robust Ladies First Jazz Big Band that doubles as the group's 20th anniversary and the start of Women's History Month. Spoken word by Verneice Turner is another highlight.
Have thoughts on the [BN] Things To Do newsletter or events to share? Email Ben Tsujimoto at btsujimoto@buffnews.com.