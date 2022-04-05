This week: Riverdance, Thawfest, and Taste of the Arts

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

April 7-14, 2022

Main events

Thawfest. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Drink samples from breweries, distilleries and wineries. Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Tickets are $45, with VIP for $65 (thawfest.com).

About 20 total breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries have committed to Saturday's appreciation for New York-produced beverages at RiverWorks. Patrons can roam from station to station for samples of staple drinks and rare releases while listening to music by Corey Klawon and Jeff Kocher performing as a duo. Food will be available for purchase in the concession areas to complement the beverage lineup.

Riverdance. 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9; 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10. Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St. Tickets start at $30 (box office, 847-1410, sheas.org, ticketmaster.com).

The touring Irish dance spectacle has been sharpened for its 25th anniversary, with composer Bill Whelan rerecording his score – which won a Grammy for its first iteration – and improvements made to the lighting, stage and overall production. Try not to stumble as you dance your own jig on the way out of Shea's. Fiona Dargan, Kevinah Dargan and Erin Lynch who grew up training at Rince na Tiarna in South Buffalo will be part of the show.

Easter Makers + Shakers Boozy Artisan Market. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10. The Powerhouse, 140 Lee St. Tickets are $5 (stepoutbuffalo.com).

Step Out Buffalo's annual spring market – focused on Easter and Mother's Day – will be held for the first time at the Powerhouse, the wedding and event venue just off the I-190. A whopping 120 vendors are expected to showcase their wares, and the entertainment brand's love for weaving alcohol into its markets is in full force, with bloody marys, mimosas and more drinks available.

Taste of the Arts. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. next Thursday, April 14. The Atrium at 500 Seneca, 500 Seneca St. Tickets are $50 (yawny.org, eventbrite.com).

The capstone to Young Audiences of Western New York's 60th anniversary celebration week melds some of the organization's art education tenets with a chance to sample food from Fat Bob's, desserts from Nikki's Chocolates, drinks from Community Beer Works and Flying Bison, and activities such as Bollywood dancing and virtual reality gaming. Consider YAWNY's programming the rest of the week, too, with five opportunities to engage with artists at the Buffalo & Erie County Central Library during the week of spring break.

Don't miss these

Folkfaces’ tribute to John Prine. 9 p.m. Friday, April 8. Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St. Tickets are $15 at the door. Buffalo's bluesy, roots band Folkfaces has gathered even more local music friends – like Leroy Townes, the Panfil Brothers, Grace Stumberg and Maria Sebastian – for a night of music dedicated to one of Folkfaces' heroes, John Prine. Prine, a four-time Grammy winner, died in April 2020 from Covid-19 complications.

Buffalo Spring Market. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 8; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 9-10. Outside Loaded Lumber, 223 South Park Ave. Free to attend. Continues April 15-17. The wooden chalets that stole shoppers' hearts at Christmastime are back for Easter, with vendors – limited to those selling handcrafted goods – helping Buffalonians welcome spring.

Nate Bargatze. 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9. UB Center for the Arts, 103 Center for the Arts, UB North Campus, Amherst. Tickets start at $39.75 (box office, 645-6915, ubcfa.org, ticketmaster.com). The actor-comedian from Tennessee, who has appeared with comedy greats Jimmy Fallon and Conan O'Brien, quickly sold out his 7 p.m. show at UB, prompting organizers to add a nightcap. Plenty of tickets remain for that later seating.

Martina McBride. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Seneca Allegany Events Center, 777 Seneca Allegany Road, Salamanca. Very limited tickets remain (senecaalleganycasino.com, ticketmaster.com). It's not a stretch to call McBride a country music legend, as the 55-year-old Kansas native has released records since 1992, been nominated for 14 Grammy awards and captured a litany of country music awards.

