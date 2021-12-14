This Week: Once Upon a Holiday at RiverWorks, SantaCon and Carolcade in East Aurora

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Dec. 16-23
Main events
Once Upon a Holiday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. See a Second Generation Theatre play for $20, or skate with fairytale characters for $10.
Explore & More, Second Generation Theatre and RiverWorks have joined efforts to debut a family-focused event emphasizing imagination and fantasy, weaving together theater, kids activities, ice skating and Christmas shopping. A performance of "Once Upon a Time" by Second Generation is the biggest draw, but a chance to skate around a RiverWorks rink with fairytale characters is also compelling. The associated vendor market is free to peruse, too.
Two events in East Aurora: SantaCon and Carolcade. SantaCon is slated from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Mister's Bar & Lanes, 189, Brew Works, Ciderhouse and the Irishman. It's $5 to take part (visit Facebook for details), with proceeds donated to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. The Carolcade, from 7 to 8 p.m. the same night, is on a closed-off Main Street between Elm and Olean. It's free.
Join a quintet of East Aurora businesses in SantaCon revelry, as each participant will concoct a signature beverage for the crawl and prizes will be given for best-dressed Santas. The village's family-friendly holiday gathering rolls on later, with the Salvation Army Band and conductor Rob Goller leading carolers through Christmas favorites. There's a reason Fred Olen Ray picked East Aurora as a preferred site for filming holiday movies.
Catch a holiday market or light display before they're gone.
If you haven't checked out the two major outdoor holiday markets downtown – Loaded Lumber's Buffalo Holiday Market and Hofbrauhaus' Christkindlmarkt – this week marks their final stretch. The harmony among the two is endearing, with carriage rides available to shuttle shoppers the short distance between markets. (Navigating around the new gas station is not for the faint of heart).
The schedule for drive-thru holiday lights displays is a little more flexible, with most lasting until the turn of the year. Hamburg Fairgrounds, the Buffalo Zoo, Niagara County Fairgrounds and Darien Lake all boast robust displays to roll slowly through.
Performance plugs
John Morris Russell's Holiday Pops, 10:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 16-17; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, with singers Zoe Scruggs and George Brown. Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $39-$104 (bpo.org, 885-5000). The program touches several facets of the holidays, from lighthearted tunes like "Deck the Halls" and "Jingle Bells" to more challenging themes from "The Nutcracker" and Bach.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 at KeyBank Center, One Seymour H. Knox Plaza. Tickets start at $45 (ticketmaster.com). TSO's annual stop is family friendly and a multi-sensory spectacle, infused with holiday joy and energy.
An Evening with John Waite & His Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $20-$25 (692-2413. rivieratheatre.org). If your musical craving is British rock, North Tonawanda is this weekend's destination.
'Hamilton' at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 16-17; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18; 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19; 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 20-22; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23. See sheas.org for more times. Tickets are $49-$179 (sheas.org, ticketmaster.com). The hip-hop musical has a slightly longer stay than other recent Broadway touring acts.
More to consider
Mohawk Place Xmas Party with the Irving Klaws, 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, with Aircraft, Johnny Nobody, the Glam Vamps, Brass Pro, more. 47 E. Mohawk St. Tickets are $7. This is probably the deepest lineup of local bands you'll see this week.
DeRay Davis, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16; 7 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18; 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Helium Comedy Club Buffalo, 30 Mississippi St. Tickets are $30 (buffalo.heliumcomedy.com). Rising comedian from "Barbershop" and "21 Jump Street" is in town for a whopping six shows.
Rescheduled holiday celebrations in Cheektowaga and West Seneca.
Saturday's windstorm blew holiday event plans out of whack, with West Seneca's inaugural tree lighting postponed until 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 and Cheektowaga's Winter Celebration moved to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. Both free events will be at their originally scheduled locations: behind West Seneca Town Hall and in Stiglmeier Park, respectively.
Taylor Swift-Inspired Dance Party at Rec Room
Have thoughts on the [BN] Things To Do newsletter or events to share? Email Ben Tsujimoto at btsujimoto@buffnews.com.