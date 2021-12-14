This Week: Once Upon a Holiday at RiverWorks, SantaCon and Carolcade in East Aurora

Join a quintet of East Aurora businesses in SantaCon revelry, as each participant will concoct a signature beverage for the crawl and prizes will be given for best-dressed Santas. The village's family-friendly holiday gathering rolls on later, with the Salvation Army Band and conductor Rob Goller leading carolers through Christmas favorites. There's a reason Fred Olen Ray picked East Aurora as a preferred site for filming holiday movies.

Catch a holiday market or light display before they're gone.

If you haven't checked out the two major outdoor holiday markets downtown – Loaded Lumber's Buffalo Holiday Market and Hofbrauhaus' Christkindlmarkt – this week marks their final stretch. The harmony among the two is endearing, with carriage rides available to shuttle shoppers the short distance between markets. (Navigating around the new gas station is not for the faint of heart).