This Week: NYS Craft Brewers Festival, WNY Vegfest

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

Sept. 23-30, 2021

Main events

NYS Craft Brewers Festival, 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Dart Lawn at Canalside, 44 Prime St. Tickets are $55 general in advance, $15 for designated driver at tixr.com.

Relish the quality produced by New York State craft brewers at Saturday's waterfront festival, which allows attendees 3-ounce samples of brews from more than 45 breweries in a 7-ounce souvenir glass. Browse the list of participating breweries, many of which hail from Western New York, at thinknydrinkny.com/buffalo.

WNY Vegfest, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Admission is $5 presale at eventbrite.com, or $8 at the door.