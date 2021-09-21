This Week: NYS Craft Brewers Festival, WNY Vegfest

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Sept. 23-30, 2021
Main events
NYS Craft Brewers Festival, 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Dart Lawn at Canalside, 44 Prime St. Tickets are $55 general in advance, $15 for designated driver at tixr.com.
Relish the quality produced by New York State craft brewers at Saturday's waterfront festival, which allows attendees 3-ounce samples of brews from more than 45 breweries in a 7-ounce souvenir glass. Browse the list of participating breweries, many of which hail from Western New York, at thinknydrinkny.com/buffalo.
WNY Vegfest, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Admission is $5 presale at eventbrite.com, or $8 at the door.
As the vegan diet continues to roar in popularity, WNY Vegfest has elevated its programming, balancing vegan food vendors – including fruit sushi from Kornerstone and crabless cakes from Eden Café – with several cooking demonstrations and even a bean-focused read aloud for kids. The WNY Vegfest Facebook page does a nice job of illuminating this year's participants.
Old Falls Street Oktoberfest, 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 on Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls. Free.
Explore the tourist corridor of Niagara Falls with this versatile German-themed festival; there are elements for both kids and adults. Music from the German-American Musicians, an authentic German menu prepared by the Conference & Event Center of Niagara Falls that includes pork schnitzel, knockwurst and German chocolate brownies, plus ample drinks and German attire make for a lively day.
Big-time bands
Eric Church, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at KeyBank Center, One Seymour H. Knox Plaza. Tickets start at $29 at ticketmaster.com. Proof of Covid vaccination required. Country star Eric Church rolled through 40 songs at the Lexington tour stop, a sign of what to expect Saturday in Buffalo.
Jonas Brothers, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, with Kelsea Ballerini, at Darien Lake Amphitheatre, 9993 Allegheny Road, Darien. Tickets start at $30.95 at livenation.com. Covid vaccination or negative Covid test in last 72 hours required. The JoBros released a new single during a concert earlier this month, so you never know what you'll get when you see them live.
Blue Oyster Cult, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Riviera Theatre, 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls. Tickets are $49 at rivieratheatre.org. Four decades of hard rock has earned Blue Oyster Cult the label of classic rock band, but there's still plenty of energy left for Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser.
Want local bands? Try these at Mister's Bar & Lanes (206 Main St., East Aurora):
Fuzzy & the Rustbelts, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Admission is $10 cash at the door.
Hit N Run, 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. No cost listed.
More to consider
The Bash for Mercy Flight, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Individual tickets are $75, or $65 apiece for a two-pack, $50 each in a four-pack.
EA Ribfest, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at East Aurora Classic Rink, 41 Riley St., East Aurora. Admission is $10, with kids 12-and-under and veterans in for free.
Falling Leaves Craft & Vendor Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Polish Falcons Society of Depew, 445 Columbia Ave. Free.
