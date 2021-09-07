This Week: Niagara County Peach Festival, Music Is Art, Farewell to Mickey Rats

The Broadway musical based off the 2013 Disney film marks the return of live theater to Shea's, a remarkable feat after the curtain's closing for 18 months. Unlike the performances of Disney on Ice's "Frozen," which stopped here last in 2018, Anna, Elsa and Olaf won't zoom about on skates this time. Nevertheless, "Let It Go" will assuredly get stuck in your head and be belted with vigor (and at ranges only kids can reach) at bedtimes all around Western New York.