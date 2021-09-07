This Week: Niagara County Peach Festival, Music Is Art, Farewell to Mickey Rats

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Sept. 9-16, 2021
Main events
Niagara County Peach Festival, 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9; 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11; noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 at Academy Park on Center Street in Lewiston. Free to attend, but buy amusement ride tickets in advance to save 50%.
Delve into Bittner-Singer Farms' juicy, sweet and sticky fruit in Lewiston, with DiCamillo's shortcake a worthy pal for the festival star. Myriad contests, amusement rides and bands each night take this from a peach-tasting to full-fledged festival. Here's the full schedule. Know where the napkins are before your peach attack.
Music Is Art, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 11 at Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.). Free.
Goo Goo Dolls bassist Robby Takac's free music festival spotlights musical talents of all kinds, spreading more than 200 bands and musicians over 21 stages across a 13-hour marathon. The festival has added live broadcasts of many sets, available with the full schedule at miafest.org, and put a greater emphasis on spoken word and performance art. Zombies were teased, so keep your head on a swivel.
Farewell to Mickey Rats, 2 p.m. until late Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8934 Lake Shore Road, Angola. No cost listed.
With Ellicott Development ready to execute its plans for Grandview Bay, a mixed-use project featuring townhomes, condos and a large building for retail, the history of Mickey Rats Beach Club – open for roughly the last four decades – will be celebrated Saturday one final time with live music by Hearts and Hand Grenades, and sets by DJ Jiggz.
"Frozen," runs Sept. 10 through 24 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre (650 Main St.). Times and prices vary, but weekday shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Visit sheas.org.
The Broadway musical based off the 2013 Disney film marks the return of live theater to Shea's, a remarkable feat after the curtain's closing for 18 months. Unlike the performances of Disney on Ice's "Frozen," which stopped here last in 2018, Anna, Elsa and Olaf won't zoom about on skates this time. Nevertheless, "Let It Go" will assuredly get stuck in your head and be belted with vigor (and at ranges only kids can reach) at bedtimes all around Western New York.
Get a jump on German festivals
Hamburg Oktoberfest, 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Memorial Park, 59 Lake St., Hamburg. Free admission. German food and beer for purchase, live music and stein-holding competitions for men and women.
Schlachtfest, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 at Spring Garden Park's "Festhalle" and Biergarten, 3838 Two Road Road, East Aurora. Admission is $6, with music by the Frankfurters from 3 to 7 p.m.
Hofbrauhaus' grand-opening party, Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 15 to 17 at 190 Scott St. Table reservations, through OpenTable, are encouraged. The German beer hall near Canalside runs a precursor to its six-week Oktoberfest with a three-day grand-opening party, unveiling its full food menu and house Oktoberfest beer to complement the usual revelry.
[Related: Smiles photos from Stadtfest, a previous Hofbrauhaus party]
More to consider
The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will perform "American Resilience: 20th Anniversary Commemoration to 9/11 Heroes" at Kleinhans. Pay as you're able; $40 suggested.
Country artist JB Aaron will headline a 9/11 remembrance show at VENU on Chippewa Street, with doors at 6 p.m. Tickets run for $20 on Eventbrite.
Taste of East Aurora, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 on Main Street between Olean Road and Elm Street. Mister's, Rosie's, Blue Eyed Baker and Rick's on Main are among roughly 25 food-and-drink businesses participating. Find the full festival menu on Facebook.
Phoebe Bridgers, gates at 5, show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Artpark Amphitheater (450 S. 4th St., Lewiston). Tickets are $49.50 in advance and require proof of Covid-19 vaccination; negative test results do not count.
Have thoughts on the [BN] Things To Do newsletter or events to share? Email Ben Tsujimoto at btsujimoto@buffnews.com.