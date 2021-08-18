This Week: Music festival frenzy

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Aug. 17-23, 2021
Music Festival Madness
Rock the Barn, 3 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20 at 9015 Main St., Clarence. Tickets are $20 in advance and are good for both days; cost rises to $25 day-of.
This two-day Clarence bonanza has grown from a small barn party to a legitimate summer music festival over the last 15 years, and a range of bands is set to entertain for the 2021 iteration. From Styx tribute band Grand Illusion to indie band We Were Blank to "The Voice" contestant Cami Clune, there's enough variety to appease more than just classic rock lovers. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels. Look back at Smiles from Rock the Barn in 2018.
Localpalooza, 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20 and 21, and 2:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 at Resurgence Brewing Co. (55 Chicago St., Buffalo). Tickets are $20, include a complimentary drink and are good for all three days.
Twelve local bands will play over three days at Resurgence's first-ever Localpalooza, a suitable follow to Rocks on Rocks on Aug. 7. Space Junk, Farrow, Organ Fairchild, Noah Gokey and Tiger Chung Lee are some of the more recognizable sets; the Facebook event page links to the social media for all the performers, which should help lend an introduction.
[More: Read Jeff Miers on Tiger Chung Lee and Space Junk]
WNY Country Music Festival, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 20 to 22 at the BackLot (11891 Main St., Akron). General admission is $20, while a weekend pass runs for $40; see full details.
A new entertainment venue in Akron, at the site of Braun's Concert Cove, will roar to life this weekend with its debut event. "The Voice" star Kenzie Wheeler headlines a deep lineup of national and local talent that also features West of the Mark, Eric Van Houten and Jillian Eliza, while Rock Autism is one of the major charities supported. Bull riding on Friday, food trucks all weekend and free overnight parking are also touted for the festival.
Power of Niagara on Saturday, Aug. 21; and Dropkick Murphys on Sunday, Aug. 22 at Artpark (450 S. 4th St., Lewiston). Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and under for Power, while tickets start at $47 for Dropkick Murphys.
While there's virtually no musical connection between the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, stars at Saturday's gig at Artpark, and Celtic punk stalwarts Dropkick Murphys, the weekend's two major shows at Artpark are invigorating in their own ways. Saturday is dedicated to the power of nature expressed through song and dance, while Sunday boasts the raucous energy release of punk.
Don't miss these
Erie County Fair (continued), runs through Sunday, Aug. 22 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds (5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg). Tickets must be purchased online for daily admission and special events. The fair roars on and concludes with a literal bang, with the Ultimate Night of Destruction and demolition derbies slated for Aug. 21 and 22, respectively. Comedy by Gabriel Iglesias and a gig by For King and Country are also on the docket for the fair's final week.
[More: The News' guide to the 2021 Erie County Fair and Smiles from the first Sunday]
Party on the Portico, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at the Buffalo History Museum (One Museum Court, Buffalo). Tickets are $25 general admission, $40 VIP if purchased in advance; prices rise at the door. XOXO Pop Band, tours of the restored portico, free snacks and drinks for purchase are among the highlights of the 21+ event.
[Photos: Don't miss Derek Gee's shots of the restored portico at the History Museum]
Decorators' Show House Garden Party, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at the Grace Millard Knox House (800 Delaware Ave., Buffalo). Admission to the party, which includes a tour, live music from BPO musicians, drinks and hors d'oeuvres, costs $90, but a visit to tour the Junior League's 2021 featured house is $30 and has much more flexibility.
More to consider
Olcott Chalk Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at Carousel Park (5979 E. Main St., Olcott). Free to attend.
City of Tonawanda Porchfest, 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 at porches throughout the City of Tonawanda. Free to attend, and find the Google Map and performers at its website.
Cosplay party at Mister Sizzle's, 1 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 at 346 Connecticut St. Free to attend. A portion of specific purchases will benefit the CHC Learning Center, with prizes for best cosplay costume.
Have thoughts on the [BN] Things To Do newsletter or events to share? Email Ben Tsujimoto at btsujimoto@buffnews.com.