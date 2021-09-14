 Skip to main content
This Week: Miranda Lambert, Borderland, Hip Hop N Harmony
BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

Sept. 16-23, 2021

Miranda Lambert's outdoor Seneca Niagara show replaces the annual Taste of Country for WYRK.

Main events

Miranda Lambert, gates at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 outside Seneca Niagara Casino, 310 4th St., Niagara Falls. Tickets cost $95 via Ticketmaster.

If Saturday's show in Niagara Falls represents WYRK's substitute for Taste of Country, it's an exceptional consolation. Lambert, who surged to No. 3 all-time in Country Music Awards nominations with 55, brings her powerful voice, brutal honesty and sense of humor – wrapped into a bow by her duet "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" with Elle King. There are few bigger names in country music than the star headed to Seneca Niagara.

Borderland Music + Arts Festival, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept, 18-19 at Knox Farm State Park, 437 Buffalo Road, East Aurora. Tickets for single day start at $80, while two-day tickets begin at $149.

When the East Aurora music festival unveiled its lineup, News Pop Music Critic Jeff Miers called the full bill "bold and diverse." The headliners – the Revivalists on Saturday and Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit on Sunday – are nationally notable nightcaps for a slate of regional and local bands spread across three stages. The vibe of the late-summer setting of Knox Farm mesmerized Miers in the inaugural year.

Hip Hop N Harmony, gates at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 outside Seneca Niagara Casino, 310 4th St., Niagara Falls. Tickets cost $45 via Ticketmaster.

Stars of '80s and '90s hip-hop will converge upon Niagara Falls, with Bobby Brown, Vanilla Ice, Blackstreet and more rolling through sets in a rousing sampler. If you want to feel old, "Ice, Ice, Baby" was released more than 31 years ago. Throwback hip-hop showcases are becoming more plentiful, which speaks to their popularity.

Brett Young with Maddie & Tae, gates at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at Artpark Amphiteatre, 450 S. 4th St., Lewiston. Tickets are $39.50 at ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Artpark Box Office.

Artpark welcomes a sterling country bill, pairing Young, whose "Weekends Look a Little Different These Days" cracked Billboard.com's Top 10 Country Albums after its June release, and Maddie & Tae, nominated for Duo of the Year for the ACM Awards. The show marks Artpark's final major outdoor summer concert; the Glorious Sons are slated for the Mainstage Theater on Sept. 25.

[Note: "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" at Eastern Hills has been extended through Nov. 14]

Orchard Park Festival of the Arts (copy)

A patron looks at birdhouses and planters at the Sadler Garden Collections' booth at a previous Orchard Park Festival of the Arts.

Festival frenzy

Williamsville Fall Fest, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Island Park, 5565 Main St., Williamsville. Friday: No cost until 6 p.m.; after it's $5 to see Nerds Gone Wild. Frankfurters perform at 4 p.m. Saturday: Loads of kid-focused activities.

Orchard Park Festival of the Arts, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at Erie Community College South Campus, 4041 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park. Free. Vendors from across the Northeast converge upon a new site. 

Meatball Street Brawl, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at Osteria 166, 166 Franklin St. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at gate. The public determines Buffalo's best classic and specialty meatballs in this street festival.

Asian Food & Culture Festival, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Buffalo Waterfront, 44 Prime St. Free. Eastern Pearl, 7 Aroma Cuisine and more will have a presence.

More to consider

Halfway to St. Patrick's Day Parade, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 begins outside Valley Community Center, 93 Leddy St. Free. Party after at River Fest Park.

Queen City Traveling Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St. Free.

Buffalo Pulaski Day, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at St. Stanislaus Social Center, 389 Peckham St. $5.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Things To Do newsletter or events to share? Email Ben Tsujimoto at btsujimoto@buffnews.com.

