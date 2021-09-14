This Week: Miranda Lambert, Borderland, Hip Hop N Harmony

Main events

If Saturday's show in Niagara Falls represents WYRK's substitute for Taste of Country, it's an exceptional consolation. Lambert, who surged to No. 3 all-time in Country Music Awards nominations with 55, brings her powerful voice, brutal honesty and sense of humor – wrapped into a bow by her duet "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" with Elle King. There are few bigger names in country music than the star headed to Seneca Niagara.