This week: Manchester Orchestra, Home Show round two, Joe Nichols free show

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
March 10-17, 2022
Main events
Manchester Orchestra. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13, with Foxing and Michigander. Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Tickets are $27.50 advance, $32 day of show (After Dark office at 630 Elmwood Ave., afterdarkpresents.com, 893-2900).
While Manchester Orchestra is neither from Manchester nor an orchestra, frontman Andy Hull offers thought-provoking material through his band's indie/prog-rock. Although Manchester Orchestra's sixth studio album, "The Million Masks of God," was released last year, "The Silence," a stirring track off the band's previous album, has accumulated 111 million views on YouTube.
Buffalo Home Show. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 11-12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 13. Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 153 Franklin St. Admission is $11 for adults, $9 at buffalohomeshow.com, $3 for kids 6-12 and free for kids 5 and younger.
The marquee guest for Weekend Two of the Home Show is Mina Starsiak Hawk, known for her HGTV series "Good Bones" in which she renovates homes in Indianapolis. The Home Show website teases her knowledge of functional beauty, crucial when there are kids prancing around the house and general mayhem. Ethan Allen's five designer living rooms are still intact and may be voted upon – we can only assume that "The Hyde Away" room is named after the man cave of the Bills' Micah Hyde. (It's not).
Alison Bechdel. 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. Part of BABEL author series by Just Buffalo Literary Center. Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $40 general admission, with discounts available (justbuffalo.org).
You may know Bechdel from the Bechdel Test – which rates movies by their gender inequality – stemming from her popular comic strip. She's one of the preeminent voices in lesbian culture, publishing three graphic memoirs, including one that was adapted into a Tony Award-winning musical.
LepreCon Bar Crawl. 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at roughly 10 Chippewa District bars. Wristband is $19.99, with check-in at VENU (eventbrite.com).
Check out this Thursday's Gusto for a full calendar of St. Patrick's Day programming, including village parades, bar crawls and almost never-ending live music at the Buffalo Irish Center. LepreCon, the St. Patrick's Day version of SantaCon, is the most amusing visual, with people in leprechaun outfits ambling about downtown, presumably in search of gold, their friends or cheap drinks.
Don't miss these
Joe Nichols. 7 p.m. Friday, March 11, presented by WYRK. Mister's Bar & Lanes, 206 Main St., East Aurora. Free. Small venue, major country name and no admission charge means show up early, like when doors open at 5:30 p.m. Space will be at a premium.
Canetis’ EP release. Doors at 6 p.m. Friday, March 11, with Marquee Grand, Cooler, Grace Greenan, Pr0 Social. Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show (buffaloironworks.com). A dynamic local lineup will sizzle Friday at Iron Works, with Canetis – now signed to label Admirable Traits – celebrating its EP release of "Chasing Moonlight." The rest of the lineup is no slouch, either.
[Another local show to consider: Johnny Nobody's 21st birthday at Mohawk Place]
BPO Pops: The Music of John Denver with Jim Curry. 10:30 a.m. March 11, 7:30 p.m. March 12. Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $39-$104 (bpo.org, 885-5000). You might get "country roads, take me home" stuck in your head for a week, but Jim Curry emulates Denver's vocals with the reliable backing of the BPO Pops ensemble.
Aurora Waldorf Winter Faire. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12. 525 West Falls Road, West Falls. 655-2029. Admission is $15 for kids, $5 for adults (register in advance at aurorawaldorfschool.org). Aurora Waldorf has put thought and resources into this family-friendly fundraiser, which capitalizes on the school's outdoor campus and features activities like jump-rope making, storytellers, candle dipping and crafts.
[Two craft shows to know: St. Paul Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda | West Seneca East Craft Show]
