This week: Manchester Orchestra, Home Show round two, Joe Nichols free show

The marquee guest for Weekend Two of the Home Show is Mina Starsiak Hawk, known for her HGTV series "Good Bones" in which she renovates homes in Indianapolis. The Home Show website teases her knowledge of functional beauty, crucial when there are kids prancing around the house and general mayhem. Ethan Allen's five designer living rooms are still intact and may be voted upon – we can only assume that "The Hyde Away" room is named after the man cave of the Bills' Micah Hyde. (It's not).