This Week: Knox Farm Holiday Art & Craft Show, Central Terminal Trunk or Treat

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Oct. 21-28, 2021
Main events
Friends of Knox Farm Holiday Art & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-24 at the Stables at Knox Farm, 437 Buffalo Road, East Aurora. Admission is $5 and attendees are asked to RSVP, with parking at Parkdale Elementary across the street. Valet parking is available for $10.
Roughly 90 vendors will congregate at the Stables at Knox Farm, serving as an all-in-one resource for the dawn of holiday shopping. Given material scarcity as a result of the pandemic, The News' Discount Diva Samantha Christmann has encouraged shoppers toward an early start this year. Organizers encourage Knox Farm visitors to dress warmly, as the first floor of the venue is not heated. Only 100 shoppers will be allowed in per hour to avoid overcrowding.
Hamburg Boutique Crawl, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at several businesses in the Village of Hamburg. Free to attend.
Explore the Village of Hamburg on Friday as existing retailers and myriad pop-ups will sell everything from fine art and candles to beer and flowers. The fleet of participants reflects a bustling, well-rounded small business community in Hamburg made even more impressive by its resilience through the Covid-19 pandemic. The crawl is a sound opportunity to help some of these back on their feet again.
Trunk or Treat To-Go at Buffalo Central Terminal, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 495 Paderewski Drive. Free.
A family friendly drive-thru Halloween event hits one of Buffalo's spookiest attractions, the looming Central Terminal that's long been a haunt in more ways than one. While the event is geared toward serving the Broadway-Fillmore community, Matt Urban Hope Center, the presenter, is in search of volunteers to hand out candy from their cars, as well as donations of money or treats for the event.
Seasonal sensations
Boo-tacular Halloween Trick-or-Treat Craft & Vendor Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Polish Falcons Society of Depew, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew. Halloween party meets shopping extravaganza at the Polish Falcons. Giveaways, costumes, candy and more will be featured.
Oktoberfest at Mister's Bar & Lanes, 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at 206 Main St., East Aurora. Free. The relative newcomer to Main Street in East Aurora hosts its first Oktoberfest, with attendees encouraged to dress up in German attire, participate in games and enjoy live music by the Frankfurters.
Galleria of Treats, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Walden Galleria, lower level near Forever 21, One Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga. Dozens of trick-or-treating tables serve as a safe alternative to neighborhood roaming. $5 presale tickets allow buyers to skip the line, while day-of tickets online or in-person run for $3 at noon. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society of WNY.
Trunk or Treats to know:
• Westwood Park in Lancaster, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Free with non-perishable food item.
• Boys & Girls Club of Elma, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. $2 per child, adults free.
• Nash Road Church in North Tonawanda, noon, Saturday Oct. 23. Free.
More to consider
Eat. Drink. Shop. Chippewa, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 along West Chippewa Street. Free to attend. The Chippewa Alliance's ribbon cutting will show off the new streetscape at 11:30 a.m., followed by live music and pop-up vendors in the evening.
Brett Eldredge with Morgan Evans, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 650 Main St. Tickets start at $36.75 (sheas.org, ticketmaster.com). Country gig in a cozy-and-classy venue.
Dude Perfect Tour, 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at KeyBank Center, One Seymour H. Knox Plaza. Tickets start at $27 (keybankcenter.com, ticketmaster.com). Trick-shot comedians pay a visit to downtown Buffalo.
42 North Sixth Anniversary Weekend, noon to midnight Saturday, Oct. 23; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at 25 Pine St., East Aurora. Free. Beer releases, a collaboration with Rosie's Handcrafted Ice Cream and live music aplenty.
Have thoughts on the [BN] Things To Do newsletter or events to share? Email Ben Tsujimoto at btsujimoto@buffnews.com.