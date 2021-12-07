This Week: James Taylor, 'Hamilton,' Shop South Buffalo

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Dec. 9-16, 2021
Main events
James Taylor, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at KeyBank Center, One Seymour H. Knox III Plaza. Tickets are $64-$124 (ticketmaster.com).
If Jackson Browne is merely support on a concert bill, you know it's a big show. The Rock 'n Roll Hall of Famer supports James Taylor, whose voice can feel like a crackling Christmas fireplace or arouse wistful memories of Christmases past. "Carolina in My Mind," "Sweet Baby James" and "Fire and Rain" are among the Taylor hits to be expected in his first gig in Buffalo since 2018. Check out the review from that performance.
[Also consider: Lowest of the Low and Willie Nile at the Town Ballroom]
'Hamilton' at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, Dec. 14-Jan. 2, no shows Dec. 24 and 27. 646 Main St. Tickets start at $49 (ticketmaster.com). There's also a lottery for $10 tickets.
Sure, this year's arrival of "Hamilton" isn't met with the same fanfare as the Broadway hip-hop musical's first visit in 2018, when "fake tickets" were a real threat, but Lin-Manuel Miranda's music and lyrics still hold the power that brought Alexander Hamilton to life. Look back at Melinda Miller's review of opening night three years ago, which survived the hiccup of an Aaron Burr fill-in.
Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St. Tickets start at $69.50 (ticketmaster.com).
Wait, another return for the first time since 2018? We sense a trend. The violin is a stirring instrument when paired with Christmas music, and songs like Stirling's dramatic "Carol of the Bells" are reason to give this Saturday show consideration. Her "Warmer in the Winter" Christmas album leans more sprightly and playful than slow and pensive.
[Note: Every Time I Die's 'Tid the Season two-night holiday show is likely the hottest ticket, but also toughest to find]
Local holiday market madness
Shop South Buffalo, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at businesses on Abbott Road, Seneca Street, South Park Avenue and more. The afterparty is slated for 9 p.m. at the Blackthorn, 2134 Seneca St. Check out the dozens of participants in Councilmember Chris Scanlon's annual holiday shopping event.
Holiday Market at the Foundry, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at 298 Northampton St. Business incubator and creative space celebrates the work of its own as well as inviting others in to showcase their wares.
Queen City Traveling Holiday Market, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11-12. The Barrel Factory, 65 Vandalia St. Eclectic market of local artisans and producers boasts food and drink options, too.
Jack Craft Holiday Market, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11-12 at the Powerhouse at Buffalo Color Park, 140 Lee St. The winter counterpart to summer's Jack Craft Fair, this free, two-day market descends upon the glamorous Powerhouse.
[Don't miss ongoing markets – Loaded Lumber Buffalo Holiday Market and Hofbrauhaus' Christkindlmarkt]
More to consider
West Seneca's Inaugural Tree Lighting Ceremony, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 behind West Seneca Town Hall, 1250 Union Road. Fire trucks, kids activities, food trucks, holiday music and the town's first tree lighting.
Christmas on the Canal, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Lockport Locks and Erie Canal Cruises building, 210 Market St., Lockport. Free and indoor market featuring local vendors with views of the Erie Canal.
Cookies for a Cause, 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at Flying Bison Brewing Co., 840 Seneca St. Cookies, by the dozen, will be available for $14 in advance or day-of. All proceeds support Matt Urban Human Services.
