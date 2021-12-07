This Week: James Taylor, 'Hamilton,' Shop South Buffalo

Main events

If Jackson Browne is merely support on a concert bill, you know it's a big show. The Rock 'n Roll Hall of Famer supports James Taylor, whose voice can feel like a crackling Christmas fireplace or arouse wistful memories of Christmases past. "Carolina in My Mind," "Sweet Baby James" and "Fire and Rain" are among the Taylor hits to be expected in his first gig in Buffalo since 2018. Check out the review from that performance.