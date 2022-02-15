This week: Irish Center revelry, laughs in big venues, new Albright-Knox Northland

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Feb. 17-24, 2022
Main events
Irish Center double: Guinness Toast. 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door (eventbrite.com, at Irish Center bar or Tara Gift Shoppe). Snow Jam. 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Tickets are $15 (eventbrite.com). Both at Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road.
The buildup to St. Patrick's Day grows Friday at the annual Guinness Toast, which creates warmth through uptempo Irish music from Whiskey Thief, the Blarney Bunch and Penny Whiskey, among others, as well as Guinness-fueled cultural camaraderie. If you're not feeling a jig, then consider broader musical styles at Saturday's Snow Jam, which spotlights hot local bands such as Johnny Hart & the Mess, Grosh and Fernway.
WNY Home & Outdoor Living Show. 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17; noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. Tickets are $7 in advance (eriepromotions.com).
Eyeing a new project for inside or outside the house? This four-day bonanza by Erie Promotions should spark ideas or forge connections with regional vendors. Check out The News' Susan Martin's recent content to see what's trendy this year.
Winter laughs: Jeff Dunham. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. KeyBank Center, Seymour H. Knox Plaza. Tickets start at $53 (ticketmaster.com, 855-4444). Tom Segura. 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $37-$107 (kleinhansbuffalo.org, box office at 885-5000).
Whether Dunham is hauling along Peanut, Bubba J. or another of his wacky characters, the ventriloquist's routine is ripe with social commentary and jokes galore. While Segura may lack Dunham's name recognition, he's already sold out his 8 p.m. show at Kleinhans on Sunday. He was wise to schedule a pair.
"In These Truths" opens Saturday, Feb. 19 through June 5 at Albright-Knox Northland. 612 Northland Ave. Pay-as-you-wish admission.
A premier Black History Month opening, "In These Truths" is co-curated by local artists Edreys Wajed and Aitina Fareed-Cooke, in concert with the Albright-Knox’s Aaron Ott. The concept is how Black artists can challenge preconceived notions and more fully explain a complex history of pain and oppression, as well as liberation and pride. This is the Albright-Knox Northland's final exhibition.
Don't miss these
Aspire’s Winterval. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door, $20 for kids 5-10 and free for kids younger than 5 (aspirewny.org/winterval). Support Aspire, an organization that helps people with developmental disabilities reach their full potential, while enjoying ice skating and curling at RiverWorks. A full dinner buffet and unlimited hot chocolate fuel the activities.
Winter Music Jam. 5:30 p.m. to midnight Friday, Feb. 18; 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 19; 4 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. Events at several Ellicottville venues including Madigan’s, Holiday Valley and Balloons. Free. Full schedule at ellicottvilleny.com. A busy weekend of skiing and snowboarding in Ellicottville will also boast live music, with Cami Clune, Tommy Z Band, the Strictly Hip, Grosh, Tui Osborne and more playing about town.
K.Flay. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Tickets are $22 advance, $27 day of show (AfterDarkPresents.com, 893-2900, or After Dark’s office at 630 Elmwood Ave.). This indie hip-hop standout goes hard and is unabashedly herself.
Classical combo: BPO’s “Classical Fireworks.” 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18 in Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at Kleinhans. Tickets are $29-$99 (bpo.org, 885-5000). Buffalo Chamber Players: Divine and Sublime. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. Asbury Hall at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $25, $5 for students (babevillebuffalo.com, eventbrite.com). From the supercharged energy of the BPO's program to the ethereal beauty of the Chamber Players' material, classical is worthy.
[Continuing: Museum of Science's Antarctic Dinosaurs | Sold out: Buffalo Whiskey Riot, 42 North's Brewski]
Have thoughts on the [BN] Things To Do newsletter or events to share? Email Ben Tsujimoto at btsujimoto@buffnews.com.