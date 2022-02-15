This week: Irish Center revelry, laughs in big venues, new Albright-Knox Northland

A premier Black History Month opening, "In These Truths" is co-curated by local artists Edreys Wajed and Aitina Fareed-Cooke, in concert with the Albright-Knox’s Aaron Ott. The concept is how Black artists can challenge preconceived notions and more fully explain a complex history of pain and oppression, as well as liberation and pride. This is the Albright-Knox Northland's final exhibition.

Join Buffalo Magazine on Feb. 10 for another evening at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House! Self-guided tours of the property, signature cocktails from Hartman's Distilling Co., plus build your own macarons from Fairy Cakes, Henna sessions with Buffalo Henna and tarot card readings from I AM MAGICK. Grab your tickets >>

