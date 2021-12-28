This week: How to tackle New Year's Eve in Buffalo

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

Dec. 30, 2021-Jan. 6, 2022

Main events

There are scores of New Year's Eve events in the Buffalo area – far more than we can include here – and this week's Gusto story digs deeper into the legion of options. Partygoers have been asked by the Erie County Department of Health to assist their level of risk, wear masks and stay home if ill.

Statler City Ice Ball. 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at The Statler, 107 Delaware Ave. Two rooms: Golden Ballroom, featuring full band All Star Project with buffet food and cocktails; $140. Terrace Room, buffet with entertainment by DJs the Toy Brothers; $125. Ticket info at statlercityiceball.com. Proof of vaccination required.