This week: How to tackle New Year's Eve in Buffalo

Dec. 30, 2021-Jan. 6, 2022
Main events
There are scores of New Year's Eve events in the Buffalo area – far more than we can include here – and this week's Gusto story digs deeper into the legion of options. Partygoers have been asked by the Erie County Department of Health to assist their level of risk, wear masks and stay home if ill.
Statler City Ice Ball. 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at The Statler, 107 Delaware Ave. Two rooms: Golden Ballroom, featuring full band All Star Project with buffet food and cocktails; $140. Terrace Room, buffet with entertainment by DJs the Toy Brothers; $125. Ticket info at statlercityiceball.com. Proof of vaccination required.
The perseverance of the most glamorous New Year's Eve party is a tribute to the late owner of Statler City, Mark Croce, who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. This year's Ice Ball is also the final event before new owner Douglas Jemal executes the $150 million rehabilitation of the historic building.
[More: Take one more look at Statler City before its conversion, courtesy of Mark Mulville's a Closer Look photo series]
Downtown Ball Drop. 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 outside the Electric Tower at Roosevelt Plaza, 535 Washington St. Free.
Some rain is in the forecast for New Year's Eve in Buffalo, which might dampen the prospects of seeing the ball drop near the elegant Electric Tower. In regard to Covid-19 spread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has long encouraged outdoor events to indoor gatherings, so pack and umbrella and watch the Strictly Hip as they rock Buffalo into 2022.
Virtual: First Night Buffalo. At home, in your living room, Friday, Dec. 31. Party Packs, for family of four, cost $20 at Tops Markets locations; they're sold out online at firstnightbuffalo.org.
Where else can you see performances by Rapunzel and reptiles back-to-back or at your leisure? Through your television or laptop at First Night's website is the answer. First Night has pivoted from convention center party to virtual celebration, with a bountiful party pack for purchase at Tops Markets locations and a massive lineup of kid-focused performances available.
[Read about Independent Health Foundation's approach with First Night Buffalo]
Don't miss these
Aqueous. 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Tickets are $30 in advance (townballroom.com, etix.com). Despite the high number of NYE events, there's a limited number of high quality shows. Town Ballroom checks the "music first," "local" and "vaccinated patrons only" boxes.
A Very Groovy New Year's Eve. 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The Terrace at Delaware Park, 199 Lincoln Parkway. $225 for a couple, $125 individual (resy.com, terracebuffalo.com). Prefer theme parties? Buffalo Rising and the Terrace at Delaware Park present a dark, alluringly weird event where patrons are encouraged to wear anything from scuba gear, bathrobes, go-go boots and crushed velvet suits, and you never know which "roaming character" you might encounter.
Banchetti's New Year's Eve Bash. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Banchetti By Rizzo's, 550 N. French Road, East Amherst. Tickets are $125 (691-4045). A three-pack of cover bands – Nerds Gone Wild, Flipside and Route 33 – is set to jolt the Northtowns to life at a venue that's well-honed at parties.
NYE with Crikwater. 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The Banshee Irish Pub, 257 Franklin St. Free. Curious what an Irish New Year's Eve party is like? Consider newcomer the Banshee, which is a remarkably spruced-up successor to D'Arcy McGee's.
"The Big Lebowski." 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Screening Room Cinema & Café. 880 Alberta Drive, Suite 207, Amherst. $7 (screeningroom.net, eventbrite.com). Ring in the new year with the Dude. (Or at least start your New Year's Eve festivities with him).
Non-New Year's Eve options
WWE: Live Holiday Tour. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 at KeyBank Center, Seymour H. Knox Plaza. Tickets start at $20 (keybankcenter.com, ticketmaster.com). Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks are among the WWE stars pegged to come to Buffalo.
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Dates extended through Jan. 30. Closed Mondays. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with special holiday hours Dec. 31. Starry Night Pavilion, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence. Tickets start at $46.99 (vangoghbuffalo.com).
Albert Lee Band. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 at Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St. Tickets are $30 (showclix.com).
[Holiday light display finales: Hamburg Fairgrounds, the Buffalo Zoo, Niagara County Fairgrounds and Darien Lake]
