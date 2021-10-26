This Week: How to celebrate Halloween in the Buffalo area

Local brand Rise Collaborative hosts its annual Halloween party at a new venue, with two themed floors, four hours of open bar, a buffet, more than $1,000 in costume prizes and music from Kurt & the Loders on the docket. There's also tunes from DJ Bump & Touch, one of the more amusing emcee names in some time.

Halloween on Hertel with Dion's Dreamers, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Several businesses on Hertel Avenue, plus a Spooktacular Artisan Market, close to North Park Theatre, 1428 Hertel Ave. Free.

Dion Dawkins' charity has been a steady presence on Hertel, and the big-and-friendly Bills offensive lineman will hand out goodie bags and show a free screening of "Scoob!" at the North Park. The whole neighborhood will bustle, though, as a Halloween artisan market brings nearby businesses together to lure all sorts of costumed characters to their wares.

Best of Halloween bar parties