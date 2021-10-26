This Week: How to celebrate Halloween in the Buffalo area

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Oct. 28-Nov. 4, 2021
Main events
Witches Ball, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Statler City, 107 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 at the door (eventbrite.com).
This year's theme is New Wave, the moody British music movement that somehow united synth pop with punk, inspiring bands such as Depeche Mode, the Cure and more. Witches Ball is part dance party, part performance spectacle with drag queens, psychics and artists embracing spooky season. The historic Statler will be split into themed rooms – the Covent Garden Courtyard seems the most visually enticing, with its "roaming characters."
'90s Rise Again Halloween Party, 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Resurgence Brewing Co., 55 Chicago St. Tickets are $55 in advance, proof of vaccination required.
Local brand Rise Collaborative hosts its annual Halloween party at a new venue, with two themed floors, four hours of open bar, a buffet, more than $1,000 in costume prizes and music from Kurt & the Loders on the docket. There's also tunes from DJ Bump & Touch, one of the more amusing emcee names in some time.
Halloween on Hertel with Dion's Dreamers, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Several businesses on Hertel Avenue, plus a Spooktacular Artisan Market, close to North Park Theatre, 1428 Hertel Ave. Free.
Dion Dawkins' charity has been a steady presence on Hertel, and the big-and-friendly Bills offensive lineman will hand out goodie bags and show a free screening of "Scoob!" at the North Park. The whole neighborhood will bustle, though, as a Halloween artisan market brings nearby businesses together to lure all sorts of costumed characters to their wares.
Best of Halloween bar parties
'80s Halloween Party at the Stage, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. 8166 Main St., Clarence. Tickets are $10 in advance or at the door. Nerds Gone Wild fit snugly into the '80s-themed Halloween bash, with a $500 prize for best costume.
Providence Social's Halloween Bash, 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. 490 Rhode Island St. Cover is $10 at the door, first drink is free. Prizes for best costume, plus spooky house music by J Victor.
Deep South Taco's Dia de los Muertos, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at 291 Ellicott St. Tickets are $60 in advance, $70 at the door (eventbrite.com). Admission includes three hours open bar, a costume contest, food buffet and a DJ.
Music Meets Fashion Halloween Party, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Misuta Chow's, 521 Main St. Tickets are $25 (eventbrite.com). Fashion consultant Liscel Styles, DJ Lobelo, DJ Alex Sarabia, Misuta Chow's and OSB Ciderworks come together for a seasonal bash.
[Consider: Coltergeist at Colter Bay | Ambush Halloween at Casey's Black Rock | Woodcock Brothers at the Wurlitzer | Hofbrauhaus | The Beer Keep | Mister's Bar & Lanes | Hartman's]
Family-friendly Halloween
Magic Rocks! with Illusionist Leon Etienne, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Tickets are $25 (ticketpeak.com), with VIP passes from $215-$325. Mystery and sleight of hand match the Halloween spirit.
Little Frights with Lights, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Frightworld, 1001 Hertel Ave. Children cost $15 apiece, adults free. The monsters get a breather, and the lights will be on for this trick-or-treating event that tones down the scary and emphasizes the sweet. Balloon animals, a family-friendly haunted house and superhero visitors.
Mall-O-Ween, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Eastern Hills Mall, 4545 Transit Road, East Amherst. Entry is $2 per child at the door. Walk the mall and snag sweets from participating vendors.
[Trunk or Treats to know: Grand Island Memorial Library, St. Paul's Lutheran in West Falls, Renewal Church in North Tonawanda, Caz Church]
More to consider
Whose Live Anyway?, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 in Asbury Hall at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $45 (babevillebuffalo.com, eventbrite.com).
Keller Williams' Grateful Grass, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Tickets are $25 in advance (townballroom.com, etix.com).
GWAR, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Tickets are $29 in advance (townballroom.com, etix.com).
Have thoughts on the [BN] Things To Do newsletter or events to share? Email Ben Tsujimoto at btsujimoto@buffnews.com.