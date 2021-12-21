This week: 'Hamilton,' 'Nightmare Alley,' Joy on Genesee

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Dec. 23-30, 2021
Main events
"Hamilton," runs through Jan. 2 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St. Performances at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23; 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25; 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26; 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 28-30. See sheas.org for more times. Tickets are $49-$179 (sheas.org, ticketmaster.com).
Judging by News contributing reviewer Matthew Nerber's evaluation of the return of "Hamilton," the production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's blockbuster creation hasn't lost any luster since its 2018 arrival. Nerber's line about Miranda's perspective on time was especially insightful: "Hindsight has only deepened this material, and has made Miranda’s obsessive writing about time – how we choose to use the precious resource, and how futile any grand gesture ultimately looks when held up against our mortality – seem all the more prescient." Chances to see the play in Buffalo are fleeting.
"Nightmare Alley," showtimes from Dec. 24-30 at North Park Theatre, 1428 Hertel Ave. and several other local theaters. Costs vary.
Guillermo del Toro's film, part of which was shot in Buffalo, is now on the big screen throughout Western New York. The News' Toni Ruberto reviewed the film and delved into Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum's door that appeared in a scene with Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara.
Joy on Genesee, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24 at 1646 Genesee St. Free.
Ike & BG's, a barbecue restaurant with two locations in the city, is hosting a community party on Genesee Street. Pictures with Santa, free chili from Ike & BG's, free hot chocolate, a performance by the Collins 4 and a DJ set by Illmatic are among the highlights in the inaugural event.
Don't miss these
Train in Vain: Tribute to Joe Strummer and the Clash, 7 p.m. doors, show at 8 on Thursday, Dec. 23 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St. Tickets are $12. Buffalo musicians pay tribute to British punk rock band the Clash.
Local comedy: Holiday Comedy Showcase, doors at 7, show at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, featuring Michael Giambra, Dewey Lovett, Tyrone Maclin and Jesse Winterhalter. The Attic at Mr. Goodbar, 1110 Elmwood Ave. $5 cover. Best of the City Roundup, 7 p.m. Dec. 23, featuring Brandon Trusso, Liz Reaves, Luke Touma. Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St. Admission is $10.
"Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2," 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at Community Beer Works, 520 7th St. Free. Enjoy a holiday double feature, say hello to Buzz and take part in an ugly sweater contest.
Bills Block Party on Chippewa, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26. On West Chippewa Street between Delaware and Franklin. Standing room admission is $10. A great option if you're looking to watch Bills-Patriots outside with fellow fans.
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Season extended through Jan. 30. Starry Night Pavilion, 4545 Transit Road at Eastern Hills Mall. Tickets are $46.99 and time slots available at vangoghbuffalo.com.
Christmas Day options
DBGB Complimentary Christmas Buffet, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25. 256 Allen St. Free. Before the pandemic necessitated it, Duke's never took a day off. Now across the street from the original location, the tradition of free food while open on Christmas Day continues.
Christmas Day with the Beer Keep, 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25. 1002 Elmwood Ave. Free. Stars DJ Crespo and Heavy Metal Santa, who's simply harder than other Santas.
Jack Rabbit's "This Isn't a Little City Show," doors at 8 p.m., show at 11 on Saturday, Dec. 25 at 1010 Elmwood Ave. Tickets are $5, or $40 for a reserved barstool. Event stars Underground Blo, a female heel dance group.
