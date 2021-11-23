This Week: Flurry of holiday markets, seasonal traditions and concerts

Main events

A newcomer has stormed onto the holiday market scene: DIY creative studio Loaded Lumber has arranged its spacious downtown lot to welcome local artisans and vendors for a full month. The hardy wooden chalets – not unlike the Crepe Chalet that Coco introduced last year and has reopened – will be loaded with holiday gifts of all kinds, but refreshments will be a focus, too. Just like the vendor list, the signature mimosa will change each week, while mulled wine, hot chocolate, coffee and doughnuts will help keep shoppers warm.