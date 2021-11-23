This Week: Flurry of holiday markets, seasonal traditions and concerts

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2021
Main events
Buffalo Holiday Market, Friday, Nov. 26 through Dec. 23 outside Loaded Lumber, 223 South Park Ave. Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.
A newcomer has stormed onto the holiday market scene: DIY creative studio Loaded Lumber has arranged its spacious downtown lot to welcome local artisans and vendors for a full month. The hardy wooden chalets – not unlike the Crepe Chalet that Coco introduced last year and has reopened – will be loaded with holiday gifts of all kinds, but refreshments will be a focus, too. Just like the vendor list, the signature mimosa will change each week, while mulled wine, hot chocolate, coffee and doughnuts will help keep shoppers warm.
[Don't miss: Gusto's list of 13 holiday gift shows to satisfy]
LiveNF Makers Market. 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at the Conference and Event Center of Niagara Falls, 101 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. Admission is $1 at the door.
Nearly 80 local vendors and artisans will gather in Niagara Falls on Small Business Saturday to spread festive spirit and help patrons to check off their gift lists. The array of live music is strong, including Zak Ward and Kurt & the Loders, two acts familiar to Buffalo. The Conference and Event Center is cavernous, which should help alleviate possible congestion on a busy shopping Saturday.
Step Out Buffalo's Boozy Artisan Market, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27. Buffalo Powerhouse, 140 Lee St. Tickets are $5 in advance (stepoutbuffalo.com).
If there were a competition for the market with the most vendors, Step Out Buffalo's would rule the roost with more than 120. The setting intrigues, too; the Buffalo Powerhouse – a shiny new event space just across from the expanding Medaille Sports Complex on Elk Street – has hosted food truck events and private bookings, but has yet to host a major production like this two-day affair.
Buffalo's Women's Gifts, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at Asbury Hall at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave. Free.
Celebrate the works of Buffalo's women artisans at Ani DiFranco's venue on Saturday. The vendor list touches several areas, from stitched clothing and apparel to art and personal care.
[Stay tuned: Christkindlmarkt begins at Hofbrauhaus on Dec. 3 and runs three weekends]
Don't miss these
Christmas in Ellicottville. Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 in the Village of Ellicottville, with most activities on Washington, Jefferson and Monroe streets. Full schedule at ellicottvilleny.com. No admission charge.
Ice at Canalside opens. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 at 130 Main St. Admission is $7 for ages 13+, skate rentals are $5 during normal hours Wednesday through Sunday. Fireworks, DJ, Santa, giveaways and ice skating on opening night.
Neglia Ballet with the BPO performs "The Nutcracker." 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 650 Main St. Tickets are $26-$60 (sheas.org, ticketmaster.com).
BPO and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus perform Handel's "Messiah." 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna. Tickets are $25-$50 (bpo.org, tickets.chorusconnection.com).
[Note: It's the final weekend for the Beyond Van Gogh exhibition at Eastern Hills Mall]
More to consider
Genesis. 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. KeyBank Center, 1 Seymour H. Knox III Plaza. Tickets start at $150 (888-223-6000, ticketmaster.com)
An Evening with Lotus. Two nights: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Individual tickets cost $30 advance (townballroom.com, etix.com), two-night pass sold out.
Cole Swindell. 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at Seneca Niagara Events Center, 310 4th St., Niagara Falls. Tickets start $65 – limited seats remain (senecaniagaracasino.com, ticketmaster.com, 8 Clans inside Seneca Niagara).
Robert DeLong with Grabbitz. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30. Rec Room, 79 W. Chippewa St. recroombuffalo.com. Tickets are $25 advance, $30 day of show (After Dark offices, afterdarkpresents.com, 893-2900).
[Sold out: World's Largest Disco at Buffalo Niagara Convention Center – see Smiles from 2019]
Have thoughts on the [BN] Things To Do newsletter or events to share? Email Ben Tsujimoto at btsujimoto@buffnews.com.