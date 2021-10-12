This Week: Everhaunt, Haunted Harbor, Sabres' Party in the Plaza

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Oct. 14-21, 2021
Main events
Everhaunt Haunted House, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 for Family Fall Festival and 6:30 to 10 p.m. for haunted house; 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at 144 Lake St., Angola. Prices vary, but general admission for the haunted house is $25, while the family festival tickets are $6 apiece.
Why wouldn't you want to be scared by Goo Goo Dolls bassist Robby Takac? The local music legend will be present Saturday night only as part of the general festivities. Smaller activities require additional tickets, but the "Buried Alive Coffin Ride" ($5) is not for the faint of heart (or the claustrophobic). The family festival runs on select Saturdays and features cheaper admission, with a lights-on haunted house for kids, plenty of pumpkins, food trucks for the family and costume contests.
[More: Don't miss Gusto's guide to haunted walks]
Haunted Harbor, 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Gateway Harbor, at Sweeney and Young streets, North Tonawanda. Free.
Zoom to North Tonawanda in costume for this family friendly, Halloween-themed outing. Several trick-or-treat stations and a haunted bridge for older kids are the major appeal, but nearby businesses, including an eager group on Webster Street, plan to dole out treats as well.
Sabres' season-opening entertainment: Nerds Gone Wild at Party in the Plaza, 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at KeyBank Center, One Seymour H. Knox Plaza. Free. After party: Leroy Townes Band, 9:45 p.m. at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St. Free. Harvest Fest with the Frankfurters, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 outside KeyBank Center. Free.
Will the Sabres' complementary entertainment trump the product on the ice? Tough to say, but three vastly different – but all remarkably talented – groups will perform either in Alumni Plaza or down the road at Iron Works. Saturday's Harvest Fest is a strong family activity, with games for kids in Pumpkin Alley, a pumpkin carving demonstration and a petting zoo.
[Don't miss Oktoberfest celebrations at Belt Line Brewing near Larkinville and First Line Brewing in Orchard Park]
Don't miss these
All Time Low: Night Two, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Tickets are $35 in advance at townballroom.com, etix.com. Oct. 20 is sold out.
Martin Sexton, 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.). Tickets are $35 at buffaloironworks.com.
Three Nights of Moe., 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 14-16 at Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Tickets for individual nights are $39 at townballroom.com.
J.I., 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at VENU, 75 W. Chippewa St. Tickets are $30 at eventbrite.com.
More to consider
Pints in the Park: Chestnut Ridge, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at Chestnut Ridge Sledding Hill, 6121 Chestnut Ridge Road, Orchard Park. Free. Nothing brings Western New Yorkers to public parks quite like the allure of beer. Attendees encouraged to bring blankets or chairs.
Gear & Beer: Ski Season Kickoff, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at 42 North Brewing Co., 25 Pine St. Free. Stock up on equipment for ski season from both local and national vendors, take part in raffles and giveaways, and finish with music by Laces Out in the taproom from 7 to 10 p.m.
Opening weekend of "Lost Beauty II," 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16-17; Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 20-21, with future dates. Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Parkway. Entrance to the exhibition is included with $16 museum admission. Artist Alberto Rey will be present for a meet-and-greet from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 16.
Totally Sweet Buffalo Fall-I-Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Wurlitzer Building, 908 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda. Tickets are $5 at the door. The local shopping bonanza led by brands Sweet Buffalo and Totally Buffalo will also have mimosas available for purchase.
Have thoughts on the [BN] Things To Do newsletter or events to share? Email Ben Tsujimoto at btsujimoto@buffnews.com.