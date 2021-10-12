This Week: Everhaunt, Haunted Harbor, Sabres' Party in the Plaza

Main events

Everhaunt Haunted House , 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 for Family Fall Festival and 6:30 to 10 p.m. for haunted house; 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at 144 Lake St., Angola. Prices vary, but general admission for the haunted house is $25 , while the family festival tickets are $6 apiece.

Why wouldn't you want to be scared by Goo Goo Dolls bassist Robby Takac? The local music legend will be present Saturday night only as part of the general festivities. Smaller activities require additional tickets, but the "Buried Alive Coffin Ride" ($5) is not for the faint of heart (or the claustrophobic). The family festival runs on select Saturdays and features cheaper admission, with a lights-on haunted house for kids, plenty of pumpkins, food trucks for the family and costume contests.