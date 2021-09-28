This Week: Erie County Fall Fest, Bricks & Brews, Allentown First Friday

Everhaunt haunted house opens, 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at 144 Lee St., Angola. Admission is $25, while a meet-and-greet with Ari Lehman, the first actor to play Jason Voorhees in "Friday the 13th," costs $60. Everhaunt hasn't been around long, but it caught the attention of Buffalo's Halloween lovers during its 2019 run.

Haunted History Ghost Walk in Larkinville, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at Flying Bison Brewing Co., 840 Seneca St. Tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com. Ghost tour led by George Thomas Apfel illustrates how the now-revitalized district had a spooky history not too long ago, touching on Gaslight Era mysteries, Victorian secrets and Native American witchcraft.

Concerts to consider