This Week: Erie County Fall Fest, Bricks & Brews, Allentown First Friday

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Sept. 30-Oct. 7, 2021
Main events
Erie County Fall Fest, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at Como Lake Park, 2220 Como Park Blvd., Lancaster. Free.
Expect fulfillment from three in-demand "F"s – fall family fun – through Erie County Parks' event. More than 40 crafters and 20 non-profits will be present, with specific highlights such as science experiments from the Buffalo Museum of Science; read-alouds by the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library; an appearance by Let's Goat Buffalo, the hungry goats who gleefully munch invasive species; and a touch-a-truck for kids with county vehicles.
Bricks & Brews, 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 outside the Darwin Martin House, 125 Jewett Parkway. Tickets – presale only – are $70 for the public, $60 for Martin House members.
A major fundraiser for the Darwin Martin House and its programming arrives Saturday, with a strong blend of music, food, drinks and scenery. Explore the Frank Lloyd Wright estate while listening to PA Line, enjoying food truck fare from Anderson's and Lloyd Taco, and sampling craft beer from nearly 20 local breweries.
Allentown First Friday, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at venues on Allen Street both east and west of Delaware Avenue, plus satellite locations. Free.
Friday marks the final time this season to enjoy the outdoor walking element of First Friday, with more than 20 art and performance venues staying open late throughout the city. A special display, called "Intersect," will transform the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Allen Street into a catwalk, where drag queens will cross to live music.
To laugh or scream
Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at KeyBank Center, One Seymour H. Knox Plaza. Tickets start at $52 at ticketmaster.com. Mike Epps, the actor from "The Hangover" and the "Next Friday" series with LL Cool J, leads a deep lineup of comedians bound for downtown Buffalo.
[Note: Comedian Nikki Glaser's performance at Asbury Hall in Babeville has sold out]
Everhaunt haunted house opens, 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at 144 Lee St., Angola. Admission is $25, while a meet-and-greet with Ari Lehman, the first actor to play Jason Voorhees in "Friday the 13th," costs $60. Everhaunt hasn't been around long, but it caught the attention of Buffalo's Halloween lovers during its 2019 run.
Haunted History Ghost Walk in Larkinville, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at Flying Bison Brewing Co., 840 Seneca St. Tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com. Ghost tour led by George Thomas Apfel illustrates how the now-revitalized district had a spooky history not too long ago, touching on Gaslight Era mysteries, Victorian secrets and Native American witchcraft.
[More: Like foliage, apple-picking, wine and antiquing? Don't miss Gusto's complete guide to fall]
Concerts to consider
New Found Glory, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 in Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Tickets are $37 in advance at etix.com. Simple Plan and Less Than Jake may no longer be on the bill, but New Found Glory can certainly hold its own as headliner.
Knotfest Roadshow featuring Slipknot, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 at Darien Lake Amphitheater, 9993 Allegheny Road, Darien. Tickets start at $29.50 at livenation.com.
Travis Tritt, 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 at Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Limited tickets, $59-$94, remain at rivieratheatre.org, ovationtix.com.
Blue October, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Tickets are $33 in advance at townballroom.com, etix.com.
[Also consider: Emo Night at Mohawk Place | Sold out: Conway the Machine in Town Ballroom]
Have thoughts on the [BN] Things To Do newsletter or events to share? Email Ben Tsujimoto at btsujimoto@buffnews.com.