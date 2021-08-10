This Week: Erie County Fair, Bier & Brats, Billy Joel

One of the best-selling musicians of all time continues his stadium tour with a stop at the home of the Bills this weekend after entertaining a rain-soaked Fenway Park last Wednesday. The Boston Globe reviewed that show, zeroing in on the highlights of Joel's setlist, including a six-song encore, and the lingering meaning behind some of the 72-year-old's earliest hits.

Joel's performance, a rescheduled show from last August, is the first stadium show in Buffalo since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and WIVB reported the concert will not be subject to any Covid-19 capacity restrictions.

