This Week: Erie County Fair, Bier & Brats, Billy Joel

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Aug. 10-16, 2021
Main events
Erie County Fair, Wednesday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 22 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds (5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg). Admission is $13.50 for adults and tickets must be purchased online.
The Erie County Fair returns to Hamburg after a year hiatus, and the Southtowns extravaganza is packed with concerts and events at the Gusto Grandstand, the usual rides, carnival games, a man who breathes fire (appropriately named FireGuy) and plenty of food and drink. Check out The News' complete guide to the fair, which mentions Kevin Bacon of Swifty Swine Racing, new chicken-and-waffles on a stick from Dirty Bird, and coming gigs from Styx and John Pardi.
Bier & Brats, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, split into two sessions: noon to 3 p.m., 4 to 7 p.m., at Spring Garden (3838 Two Rod Road, East Aurora). Tickets cost $25 in advance.
Eight Buffalo-area breweries will tout German-style brews and more varieties at a two-session tasting event Saturday in rural East Aurora. Even though Waldfest was postponed for 2021, the Spring Garden Association is still delivering programming for its outdoor biergarten and indoor bier hall. Admission includes three tickets, each good for a 1/3 pour of craft beer, plus a commemorative pint glass. Bratwurst, including a sampler flight of brats, will be available for purchase along with a few side dishes.
Billy Joel, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Highmark Stadium (One Bills Drive, Orchard Park). Tickets start at $64.50.
One of the best-selling musicians of all time continues his stadium tour with a stop at the home of the Bills this weekend after entertaining a rain-soaked Fenway Park last Wednesday. The Boston Globe reviewed that show, zeroing in on the highlights of Joel's setlist, including a six-song encore, and the lingering meaning behind some of the 72-year-old's earliest hits.
Joel's performance, a rescheduled show from last August, is the first stadium show in Buffalo since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and WIVB reported the concert will not be subject to any Covid-19 capacity restrictions.
Don't miss these
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra at Delaware Park, 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at Delaware Park, by Colvin Avenue entrance. Free to attend. Part of the BPO Olmsted 6 in 6 concert series, the Delaware Park date brings two local institutions together. The concert is performed by a select group from BPO's brass section, not the full orchestra.
Luke Bryan, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Darien Lake Amphitheater (9993 Alleghany Road, Darien). Tickets begin at $53.50. A quick peek at the iTunes country charts reveals Luke Bryan's star still shines, with two top 15 hits, "Songs You Never Heard" and "Waves," and a collaboration on a third.
Griffis Sculpture Park Festival, 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at 6902 Mill Valley Road, East Otto. Tickets are $20 in advance; kids ages 10 and under get in for free. Power-pop group Mom Said No headlines a balanced entertainment lineup, which also includes a Japanese drum group and "Rust Belt reggae" band called Qwister. Crafts and craft vendors are another key component to the festival.
More to consider
Jack Craft Fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Wilkeson Pointe at the Outer Harbor (225 Fuhrmann Blvd.). Free to attend. Alternative art festival emphasizes handmade local goods and also offers free on-site craft workshops.
Pop-up Food Truck Series at Outer Harbor, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Lakeside Bike Park at the Outer Harbor (825 Fuhrmann Blvd.). No cost to attend. Final date of the three-part summer series highlighting mobile eateries.
DJ Shay 3-on-3 Memorial Basketball Tournament, 9 a.m. start and lasts all day Saturday, Aug. 14 at McCarthy Park (304 E. Amherst St.). No cost to attend as a fan. Grand prize for winning 3-on-3 team is $7,500. The tournament is in memory of DJ Shay, an integral figure in the rise of Griselda Records, and proceeds will benefit his charity.
