This Week: Ellicottville Fall Festival, Letchworth Arts & Crafts Show, Boo Bash

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

Oct. 7-14, 2021

Main events

Ellicottville Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, with food court open until 10; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 in the Village of Ellicottville, 9 W. Washington St. Free; chairlift rides are $10.

Fall Fest is slightly stripped down this year, without carnival rides and with fewer vendors, but most attendees won't notice much of a difference in the activity on the village's main stretch. Holiday Valley's celebration has a few changes, too; the construction project for a new chairlift has moved the top-of-the-mountain party – a popular vantage point for fall foliage – to the top of the Morning Star lift.

Letchworth Arts & Crafts Show and Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9-10, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. Perry Village Park, 120 Lake St., Perry. Parking is $10, but the festival is free.