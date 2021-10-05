This Week: Ellicottville Fall Festival, Letchworth Arts & Crafts Show, Boo Bash

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Oct. 7-14, 2021
Main events
Ellicottville Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, with food court open until 10; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 in the Village of Ellicottville, 9 W. Washington St. Free; chairlift rides are $10.
Fall Fest is slightly stripped down this year, without carnival rides and with fewer vendors, but most attendees won't notice much of a difference in the activity on the village's main stretch. Holiday Valley's celebration has a few changes, too; the construction project for a new chairlift has moved the top-of-the-mountain party – a popular vantage point for fall foliage – to the top of the Morning Star lift.
Letchworth Arts & Crafts Show and Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9-10, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. Perry Village Park, 120 Lake St., Perry. Parking is $10, but the festival is free.
A regional destination for both enjoying fall's scenery and browsing works from 200 art and crafts vendors, the Letchworth spectacle moves away miles away to Perry. Pay attention to the parking and shuttle bus information at gowyomingcountyny.com, and the maps and entertainment details at artswyco.org, then enjoy the beauty of a rural escape in its prime season.
Buffalo Zoo's Boo Bash, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 8-10. Buffalo Zoo, 300 Parkside Ave. Tickets are $75, with $40 designated driver tickets.
There are three different evenings to enjoy the adult-focused Halloween celebration at the zoo, and the lineup of foods and cocktails features spooky names and tantalizing flavors. Think a Spider Bite sounds risky? It's just a glazed Paula's Donut topped with a chocolate doughnut hole. A Beetle Juice? That's vodka, green apple Kool-Aid, pineapple juice and ginger ale. Costumes are encouraged but not required.
Don't miss these
Family Fun Fall Fest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 and Monday, Oct. 11; 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Explore & More – the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum, 130 Main St. Tickets are $11, with timed admission; full details at exploreandmore.org. Build mini pumpkin launchers, decorate pumpkins and join the sing-a-longs or storytelling areas.
Honey Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Masterson's Garden Center, 725 Olean Road, East Aurora. No cost listed. Taste test some of the area's best honey, then learn about bees and honey from the masters at Masterson's. Bees are your friends, and they actually do have knees.
CMC International Jazz Fest, multiple shows from Friday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 10 at several venues. Full CMC Jazz Fest pass is $80, while tickets to individual shows can also be purchased. The Tralf and Hallwalls are the two chief venues here, with Drea d'Nur's tribute to Nina Simone a major draw.
Raising the Roots, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Mass Ave Project, 387 Massachusetts Ave. Tickets are $75 for single or $125 for two (eventbrite.com). A list of sumptuous farm-to-table fare from compelling vendors, from Café Godot and Amy's Place to Foibles and Bloom & Rose.
Howls and screams
Grand-opening of Como Lake Bark Park, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at Como Lake Bark Park, 2220 Como Park Blvd. near Shelter No. 3, Lancaster. Free, but registration is required at Eventbrite. Three food trucks, a pop-up beer garden by Flying Bison and plenty of pet vendors greet the opening of the new dog park.
Nickel City Wrestling's Nightmare on Grant Street, 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Polish Cadets of Buffalo, 927 Grant St. Tickets range from $25-$30 at nickelcitywrestling.net. The antics of NCW earn an extra boost with their annual Halloween event. Expect madness.
Haunted Food Truck Rodeo, 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at Iron Island Museum, 998 E. Lovejoy St. No cost.
