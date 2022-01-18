This week: Ellicottville blues, BPO plays Mozart, Disney on Ice hits Buffalo

While Mozart's "Magic Flute," a collaboration with the Nickel City Opera, had to be postponed due to Covid-19 precautions, the BPO has pivoted rapidly to another program of the Austrian composer's works. One particular standout will be the philharmonic's principal clarinet, William Amsel, who will tackle Mozart's "Clarinet Concerto," followed by "Overture to the Marriage of Figaro," the "Haffner Symphony" and Tchaikovsky's "Mozartiana."

Did you know Pumba can skate? That was among the surprises in the teaser clip for Disney on Ice's return over a four-day span. The family-friendly spectacle rolls out a deep lineup of 50 characters – it's not just two hours of Elsa, but also the Genie from "Aladdin," a group of friends from "Toy Story 4" and the underrated Sebastian the Crab from "The Little Mermaid."