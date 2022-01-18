This week: Ellicottville blues, BPO plays Mozart, Disney on Ice hits Buffalo

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Jan. 20-27, 2021
Main events
Ellicottville Blues Festival. Friday, Jan. 21 through Sunday, Jan. 23. Restaurants and bars throughout Ellicottville; visit ellicottvilleny.com for the full schedule. Free.
The festival's most-hyped show is the Tommy Z Band playing Balloons (20 Monroe St.), at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22. But Tommy Z, who News contributor Michael Farrell interviewed at length in 2016, is just one of 15 regional blues performers taking the stage over three days for free gigs at Ellicottville hot spots, ranging from the Gin Mill to Madigan's to Villaggio. Buffalo Blues All Stars, Tony Derosa and I.O.T. are among the other acts involved.
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra plays "Magnificent Mozart." 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23. Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets start at $39 (bpo.org, 885-5000).
While Mozart's "Magic Flute," a collaboration with the Nickel City Opera, had to be postponed due to Covid-19 precautions, the BPO has pivoted rapidly to another program of the Austrian composer's works. One particular standout will be the philharmonic's principal clarinet, William Amsel, who will tackle Mozart's "Clarinet Concerto," followed by "Overture to the Marriage of Figaro," the "Haffner Symphony" and Tchaikovsky's "Mozartiana."
Disney on Ice. Jan. 27-30 at KeyBank Center, 1 Seymour H. Knox III Plaza. Tickets start at $19.50 (ticketmaster.com).
Did you know Pumba can skate? That was among the surprises in the teaser clip for Disney on Ice's return over a four-day span. The family-friendly spectacle rolls out a deep lineup of 50 characters – it's not just two hours of Elsa, but also the Genie from "Aladdin," a group of friends from "Toy Story 4" and the underrated Sebastian the Crab from "The Little Mermaid."
Don't miss these
Friday Night Laughs featuring Rodney Perry. Doors at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Tickets are $30 in advance (townballroom.com, etix.com). Who couldn't use a laugh this time of year?
G. Love & the Juice. 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24 at Tralf Music Hall, 622 Main St. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of show (tralfmusichall.com, ticketmaster.com). "The Juice" may have replaced the "Special Sauce," but it wouldn't be January in Buffalo without G. Love coming to town.
Marie Osmond. 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21 at Seneca Niagara Events Center, 310 4th St., Niagara Falls. Tickets start at $45 (ticketmaster.com). The 62-year-old entertainer released her new CD "Unexpected," a collection of opera, Broadway tunes and American standards, at the end of 2021.
Farrow. 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21. Jack Rabbit, 1010 Elmwood Ave. $5 cover. Support local with rock-soul-funk band Farrow.
More to consider
Solitary Man: A Tribute to Neil Diamond. 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21. Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $20 (rivieratheatre.org, 692-2413).
The Dude's Homebrew Competition beer release. Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 at Resurgence Brewing Co., 55 Chicago St. First pint is free.
A Day in the Hudson Valley tap takeover. Noon Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Beer Keep, 1002 Elmwood Ave. Free.
