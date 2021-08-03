This Week: Eden Corn Festival, Rocks on Rocks, Rick Ross

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Aug. 3-9, 2021
Main events
Eden Corn Festival, 3 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 6 and 7, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2912 Legion Dr., Eden. No cost to attend, but a small fee to park.
This annual festival is a true community celebration in Eden, which honors the tradition of fresh sweet corn in all its forms – including in ice cream this year, apparently. The full festival schedule is loaded, with everything from chicken barbecues and karaoke to live music and a bevy of youth softball and baseball games. The Corn Festival is a good chance to appreciate Eden's overall agriculture excellence, too.
Rocks on Rocks, gates open at 1 p.m., show from 2 to 11 on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Resurgence Brewing Co. (55 Chicago St.). Tickets begin at $35.
Resurgence brewery and Twenty6 Productions have teamed up for a Buffalo-driven rock bill Saturday with two sets by Aqueous plus performances by Mom Said No., Soul Patch and Grub. With live music awakening again this summer, this daylong outdoor gig along the Buffalo River is a perfect opportunity to appreciate the wealth of local talent.
Rick Ross Summer Jam, 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Buffalo Waterfront Outer Harbor (825 Fuhrmann Blvd.). Tickets start at $33.50.
Rebounding from a postponement in 2020, emcee Rick Ross will roll into Buffalo this weekend to perform in a new concert space, Lakeside Lawn, near the Lakeside Bike Park. Ross' music career is thriving thanks to "Gold Roses," a 2020 collaboration with Drake, and the entrepreneur/rapper recently made headlines for owning more than 100 cars but not having a driver's license.
Don't miss these
Mayer Bros. Cider Mill fall grand opening, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Mayer Bros. Cider Mill (1540 Seneca Creek Road, West Seneca). No cost to attend. Whether it's a harbinger of fall or a late-summer favorite, Mayer Bros. Cider Mill returns freshly made, piping hot cider doughnuts, refreshing apple cider slushies and a litany of other treats just off Transit Road.
Fourteen Holy Helpers Summerfest, runs Aug. 5 to 8 at 1345 Indian Church Road, West Seneca. Dinners may be ordered in advance for $10 to $15. Live bands Nerds Gone Wild and Hit N' Run are scheduled throughout the four-day festival, and Fourteen Holy Helpers is excited about its food offerings, which range from barbecued hamburgers to a Polish platter Sunday. The meat raffle has already sold out.
Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts Appreciation, 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.). No cost to attend. With the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts canceled due to the pandemic, organizers have pivoted to a smaller festival featuring music and dance performances. Black Rock Zydeco, Configuration Dance Theatre and Organ Fairchild are among the participants, while food trucks will congregate in the venue's parking lot.
Pine Grill Jazz Reunion, 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park (778 Best St.). Free to attend. Part I last Sunday was rained out, so Aug. 8 marks the lone extravaganza for the 32nd annual festival presented by the African-American Cultural Center. Read The News' coverage.
More to consider
Seneca One open-air market kick-off, 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 in the west plaza of Seneca One (Main and Seneca streets). No cost to attend, will run Thursdays into October. Expect produce, crafts, beer and wine, and more.
Allentown First Friday gallery walk, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at art galleries and venues throughout Allentown and beyond. See the participants for the third walk of the year.
Brews, Blues & BBQ, 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at Beaver Island State Park (2136 Oakfield Road, Grand Island). Free admission with purchase of park fee. 42 North's Tap Trekker truck, ax-throwing recreation business Hatchets & Hops and the Tyler Westcott Duo are the driving forces.
