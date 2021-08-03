This Week: Eden Corn Festival, Rocks on Rocks, Rick Ross

Rebounding from a postponement in 2020, emcee Rick Ross will roll into Buffalo this weekend to perform in a new concert space, Lakeside Lawn, near the Lakeside Bike Park. Ross' music career is thriving thanks to "Gold Roses," a 2020 collaboration with Drake, and the entrepreneur/rapper recently made headlines for owning more than 100 cars but not having a driver's license.

Don't miss these

Mayer Bros. Cider Mill fall grand opening, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Mayer Bros. Cider Mill (1540 Seneca Creek Road, West Seneca). No cost to attend. Whether it's a harbinger of fall or a late-summer favorite, Mayer Bros. Cider Mill returns freshly made, piping hot cider doughnuts, refreshing apple cider slushies and a litany of other treats just off Transit Road.