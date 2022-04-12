This week: Easter Jazz Brunch, Dyngus Day events

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

April 14-21, 2022

Main events

Revolution for Peace. 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 16 at Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center, 562 Genesee St. Tickets are $30 general, $15 for students and sliding donation for those 12 and younger (eventbrite.com).

Art and music will take center stage at this Revolution Gallery-sponsored emergency and humanitarian aid benefit for war victims of Ukraine. The evening’s lineup features performances from six bands, a silent art auction, the gallery’s Misfit Market pop-up and DJ sets by Dr. Wisz. Bands performing are Irving Klaws, the Isolators, Monkey Wrench, Personal Style, Soul Butchers and Velvet Bethany. Live drawing and painting will be done by Tricia Butski and Patrick Foran.

Pils, Pierogi & Polka. 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 at Flying Bison Brewing Co, 840 Seneca St. Admission is $25 and includes one plate and two drink tokens (eventbrite.com).

After two years, this pre-Dyngus celebration makes its comeback to the Flying Bison front lot. Kicking off with the “Buffalo's Best Kielbasa Contest” at noon, don a red outfit and enjoy some Polonia Pils, delicious Polish plates from Cafe Godot and music from raucous polka pop rock band Those Idiots at this party under the big tent.

WNY Spring Fling Craft and Small Business Expo. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 153 Franklin St. Free admission. Donation of non-perishable food item encouraged for area food banks.

This eclectic mix of artisans and craftsmen will showcase myriad handcrafted home goods, jewelry and gourmet food, among other custom creations at this inaugural family-friendly expo. Concessions, kids’ face painting and balloon art will also be available for purchase.

Easter Jazz Brunch. 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 17 at New York Beer Project, 6933 S. Transit Road, Lockport. Seating by reservation only (743-6927).

NYBP’s Outrageous Bloody Mary complements a bacon-cheddar omelet about as well as brunch goes with jazz. The Easter specialty menu highlights steak and eggs, Buckleberry salmon, gourmet lobster mac and more, accompanied by jazz on a reservation-only basis.

Dyngus Day events. Historic Polonia District’s Parade starts at 5 p.m. Monday, April 18. It travels west on Broadway from Memorial Drive to Fillmore Avenue. The Broadway Market’s Dyngus Day Party is from noon to 4 p.m. at 999 Broadway St. Corpus Christi Church’s Post-Parade Party begins at 6 p.m. at 169 Sears St. Complete calendar available at dyngusday.com.

With the much anticipated return of Buffalo’s iconic Polonia District parade, nearby venues such as Arty’s Bar & Grill, Pussy Willow Park Mainstage and Macky’s Shamrock Room are among eateries ushering in the first official Dyngus Day celebrations since 2019, with live music, drinks, Polish cuisine and ample polka dancing.

Don't miss these

Taste of the Arts. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at The Atrium, 500 Seneca St. For 21-and-over. Tickets are $50 (881-0917, yawny.org, eventbrite.com). 500 Seneca will be buzzing with live art activities, wine and beer tastings, basket raffles, music and hors d'oeuvres from local food vendors at this 60th-anniversary commemoration of arts nonprofit Young Audiences of Western New York.

Easter at the Farm. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at Spruce Meadow Farm, 10333 Keller Road, Clarence. Free admission. The “World of Horses” is making a pivot to the hare variety this weekend, complete with an Easter Bunny meet-and-greet, egg hunt, games and prizes, basket raffle and pony rides.

Boy Band Reunion: '90s Party & Concert. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at VENU, 75 West Chippewa St. For 21-and-over. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at door (eventbrite.com). Grab your denim, patterns and band tees for a night of '90s hits and Backstreet Boys-esque choreo on Chippewa Street performed by boy band tribute Larger Than Life from "America’s Got Talent."