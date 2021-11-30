This Week: Downtown Tree Lighting, Vanessa Williams, SantaCon Buffalo

What can't Williams do? Tuesday's holiday gig will explore her seasonal offerings – highlighted by her 1996 debut Christmas album "Star Bright" – but Williams will mix in show tunes, pop songs and a few of her stories as she's accompanied by the BPO. The Grammy winner's local ties are nearly as immense as her talent.

SantaCon Buffalo, 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at bars in the Chippewa District. Registration at Venu Buffalo and the Banshee Irish Pub; tickets are $15 (eventbrite.com) and include admission and drink specials at nine participating bars.

Bar-crawling Santas may be a bit of a deviation from the previous two featured events, but the 10th annual SantaCon will raise money for the Boys & Girls Club, support struggling bars and restaurants on Chippewa and allow participants to appreciate the improved streetscape, with more lights, repaired sidewalks and some sorely needed aesthetic attention.