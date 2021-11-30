This Week: Downtown Tree Lighting, Vanessa Williams, SantaCon Buffalo

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Dec. 2-9, 2021
Main events
Downtown Tree Lighting, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Rotary Rink, 40 Fountain Plaza. Free to attend and skate with your own equipment; skate rentals are $3 for adults, $2 for kids.
'Tis the season for downtown merriment: Free skating around Rotary Rink starts at 5 p.m., followed by the official lighting of the massive tree in Fountain Plaza at 6. Fireworks will then light up downtown, a colorful capstone to Buffalo Place's annual ceremony. More family activities, such as visits with Santa and horse-and-wagon rides, will sustain the evening's energy.
[Want more holiday lights? Check out the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Buffalo Zoo, the Martin House and Niagara County Fairgrounds]
Vanessa Williams with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $39-$119 (bpo.org).
What can't Williams do? Tuesday's holiday gig will explore her seasonal offerings – highlighted by her 1996 debut Christmas album "Star Bright" – but Williams will mix in show tunes, pop songs and a few of her stories as she's accompanied by the BPO. The Grammy winner's local ties are nearly as immense as her talent.
SantaCon Buffalo, 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at bars in the Chippewa District. Registration at Venu Buffalo and the Banshee Irish Pub; tickets are $15 (eventbrite.com) and include admission and drink specials at nine participating bars.
Bar-crawling Santas may be a bit of a deviation from the previous two featured events, but the 10th annual SantaCon will raise money for the Boys & Girls Club, support struggling bars and restaurants on Chippewa and allow participants to appreciate the improved streetscape, with more lights, repaired sidewalks and some sorely needed aesthetic attention.
Town/neighborhood-specific holiday gatherings:
Angola | Hamburg | Amherst | Hertel Ave. | Kenmore | The Tonawandas | Lewiston | Gowanda
Holiday market madness
Christkindlmarkt, 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Hofbrauhaus' Biergarten, 190 Scott St. Free. Wooden chalets house rotating local vendors in a winter market mimicking those in Europe.
Totally Buffalo 716mas, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Free. Buffalo-themed holiday gifts are red-hot, and they'll be bountiful at this two-day market at cavernous RiverWorks.
[More: Don't miss Week 2 of the inaugural Loaded Lumber Buffalo Holiday Market on South Park Avenue]
Yuletide in the Country, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg. Tickets are $6 at the door, but also available in advance. Find the directory of participating businesses here.
Queen City Market, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Karpeles Manuscript Library, 453 Porter Ave. Free, canned goods and hygiene products collected at the door. The market does an excellent job of profiling its vendors at its website.
[Date idea: Gardens After Dark, featuring poinsettias, at the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens]
More to consider
Sebastian Maniscalco, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 in KeyBank Center, One Seymour H. Knox III Plaza. Tickets are $44.25-$130.25 (ticketmaster.com).
"Elf" in Concert with the BPO, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets start at $20 (bpo.org).
JazzBuffalo's Charlie Brown Christmas, 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Seneca One tower's lobby and auditorium, One Seneca St. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for youth (eventbrite.com).
Mt. Joy, 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6 at Asbury Hall at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave. Tickets start at $30 (eventbrite.com).
Have thoughts on the [BN] Things To Do newsletter or events to share? Email Ben Tsujimoto at btsujimoto@buffnews.com.