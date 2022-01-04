This week: Dinosaur World Live, Babeville comedy, the Strictly Hip residency

Main events

The bleak first week of January is the perfect time for a comedy lineup that's deep and local. Babeville and host Kevin Thomas Jr. will trot seven comedians onto the 9th Ward stage, with Liz Reaves, Th3 Fox, Al Mehltretter, Sam Minney, Eric Basile, Claire Dee and Paul Herberger all claiming sets. If you don't like one of their routines, you won't have to endure it for long – that's the beauty of these longer lineups.