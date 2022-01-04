This week: Dinosaur World Live, Babeville comedy, the Strictly Hip residency

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Jan. 6-13, 2022
Main events
A Comedy Show at Babeville. Doors at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 at the 9th Ward in Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show (babevillebuffalo.com, eventbrite.com).
The bleak first week of January is the perfect time for a comedy lineup that's deep and local. Babeville and host Kevin Thomas Jr. will trot seven comedians onto the 9th Ward stage, with Liz Reaves, Th3 Fox, Al Mehltretter, Sam Minney, Eric Basile, Claire Dee and Paul Herberger all claiming sets. If you don't like one of their routines, you won't have to endure it for long – that's the beauty of these longer lineups.
[Note: For all events, remember to check Covid-19 policies and relevant social media to ensure events are still happening]
The Strictly Hip's annual January residency. Doors at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7. Tralf Music Hall, 622 Main St. Tickets are $20 (tralfmusichall.com, ticketmaster.com).
Fresh off their New Year's Eve ball-drop performance downtown, the Buffalo-born Tragically Hip tribute band returns to its annual residency in the Tralf. The premise is cool: Jeremy Hoyle and the band will play through four historic Hip shows, beginning with the 2015 performance in then-First Niagara Center. The Tralf website shares the setlist from that final Buffalo gig; Scorch, a Weezer tribute band, is also on the bill for Friday.
Dinosaur World: Live. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts, 103 Center for the Arts, UB North Campus, Amherst. Tickets start at $29.50 (ubcfa.org, ticketmaster.com).
This touring show of lifelike dinosaurs – maneuvered by puppetry – balances both entertainment and education, producing a solid family friendly event. The fearsome T-Rex will likely draw oohs, ahhs and potentially small shrieks, with the Microraptor, Triceratops, Segnosaurus and something called a Giraffatitan all moseying about. A YouTube teaser video gives a sense of what to expect.
[Sold out: Motion City Soundtrack at Town Ballroom | Hotel California Eagles tribute at Riviera Theatre]
Don't miss these
Scarlet Begonias. Doors at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St. Tickets are $15 (buffaloironworks.com, seetickets.us). The Grateful Dead tribute band also handles their own improvs.
Elvis Birthday Show with Terry Buchwald. 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Polish Cadets of Buffalo, 927 Grant St. Tickets are $20 (eventbrite.com). Given his experience and commitment, there's no one in Buffalo who does Elvis better than Terry Buchwald (with honorable mention to the End Zone Elvis Bills fan).
Singer-Songwriter Showcase. Doors at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 at Milkie's on Elmwood, 522 Elmwood Ave. Admission is $5. Struggling Productions presents four acts on Friday, with Jacob Nicholson, Bryan Dubay, MYQ F and TJ Cutajar gracing the bill.
Manhattan Chamber Players. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, presented by Buffalo Chamber Music Society. Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans, 3 Symphony Circle. 462-4939. Tickets are $30, students get in free (bflochambermusic.org). This is an exceptional deal for students.
Eric Van Houten's album release shows. Doors at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 13-15, at Forbes Theater in 500 Pearl. Tickets are $20 for the floor, $35 for balcony seats (eventbrite.com). The local country musician hits the music venue inside glamorous 500 Pearl to introduce new music.
More to consider
Nickel City Opera's Bounce Back Bash. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. Buffalo Distilling Company, 860 Seneca St. Tickets are $20 (eventbrite.com).
Film Noir Series at the Screening Room. “The Big Combo,” 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8; “Detour,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11; “The Hitch-Hiker,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12. Boulevard Mall, 880 Alberta Drive, Amherst. Tickets $7.
"Karate Kid Part III." 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 8-9. North Park Theatre. 1428 Hertel Ave. Tickets are $7.
"Party’s Over" exhibition at Rivalry Projects. Opening reception from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, runs through Feb. 18. Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, or by appointment. 106 College St. Seven contemporary artists work in space between reality and hyperbole. Free.
