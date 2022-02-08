This week: Cupid's Undie Run, '90s Valentine's Prom, Buffalo on Tap

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Feb. 10-17, 2022
Main events
Cupid's Undie Run. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Pearl Street Grill & Brewery, 76 Pearl St. Registration is $50 (my.cupids.org/cur/city/buffalo).
The touring party-run pays its annual visit to Buffalo to raise money for finding a cure for neurofibromatosis, or NF, a disease that causes tumors to grow on nerves. Attendees are encouraged to wear their underwear – which, while typically unwise in February in Buffalo, may be reasonable given Saturday's high of 41 – for a mile-ish prance around downtown Buffalo that is bookended by drinks and a dance party.
'90s Valentine's Prom. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Asbury Hall at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $50 (eventbrite.com).
Track down a dress or other formal attire for this Autism Services benefit, which revels in a fancy venue featuring live music all night. Geezer, a Green Day-Weezer cover band, and Off the Wall and Universal Phunk roll through '90s hits across several genres, while a taco bar and cash bar satisfies. A pen-pal-like exchange between East Community High School and Autism Services is at the root of heart decorations for the event, said co-organizer Gabrielle Mattina.
Buffalo on Tap. Two sessions: 1 to 4 p.m. and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 153 Franklin St. General admission is $45, VIP is $65 (buffaloontap.com).
Where else can you sample a Hershey's chocolate porter from Pennsylvania, a cherry jam-filled cookie sour from Rochester and a cranberry-ginger hard cider from Lancaster? That's the beauty of Buffalo on Tap, whose electric list of participants wanders as far south as Texas and as west as California.
Billie Eilish. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. KeyBank Center, 1 Seymour H. Knox III Plaza. Tickets start at $66 (ticketmaster.com).
Eilish's unusual, captivating style has earned her legions of fans across the globe, and Saturday marks her first stop in Buffalo. Don't miss the Gusto cover story for more on this show.
Join Buffalo Magazine on Feb. 10 for another evening at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House! Self-guided tours of the property, signature cocktails from Hartman's Distilling Co., plus build your own macarons from Fairy Cakes, Henna sessions with Buffalo Henna and tarot card readings from I AM MAGICK. Grab your tickets >>
Don't miss these
Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape. 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10; 6 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 13-27, more dates. Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. E-Tickets are required, $15 for adults, $13 for members, with discounts available (buffalogardens.com). A strong, lush Valentine's Day date, where love may be found among the vines.
Wonderland Superhero Skate. 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. EA Classic Rink, 41 Riley St., East Aurora. Tickets are $20 to skate, $60 for a family four-pack (eventbrite.com). Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman are taking a break from their noble pursuits to spend Saturday on the ice in East Aurora, zooming around the rink with a bunch of awestruck kids (and parents).
[More: Buffalo area's best bets for ice skating this winter]
Totally Sweet Winterfest: We Love Buffalo. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Free. Gallivant to this Valentine's Day-themed shopping event. The trend toward Buffalo-themed gifts and decorations officially roars again in 2022.
[Related: Where to shop for Buffalo-inspired gifts]
[Continuing: "Antarctic Dinosaurs" exhibition at Buffalo Museum of Science | Feature story on the exhibition]
More to consider
Batavia Brew Fest. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at Park Place Event Center at Batavia Downs, 8315 Park Road, Batavia. Tickets are $40 general admission, $25 designated driver (eventbrite.com).
Burchfield-Penney Art Center reopens Thursday, Feb. 10 after extended Covid-19 related pause, while Buffalo Heritage Carousel returns from its winter break on Friday, Feb. 11.
Misfit Market February Edition: Dark Valentine's Day. 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Revolution Gallery, 1419 Hertel Ave. Free.
McKinley Mall Farmers Market and Craft & Vendor Show. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. McKinley Mall, 3701 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell.
Have thoughts on the [BN] Things To Do newsletter or events to share? Email Ben Tsujimoto at btsujimoto@buffnews.com.