This Week: Christmas in the Country, Superhero Day, Ghost Hunt

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Nov. 4-11, 2021
Main events
Christmas in the Country, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 4-5; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. Tickets are $10 online or at the door.
This holiday shopping event accommodates so many vendors that five buildings at the Hamburg Fairgrounds are necessary. Premier Promotions welcomes a mix of national and local businesses focused on handcrafted gifts and holiday goods such as home décor, jewelry, foods, candles and much more. Although the Tavern is on hiatus for 2021, a fleet of food trucks and breweries are sprinkled throughout for refueling.
Superhero Day at Explore & More, timed tickets start at 10 a.m. and run hourly through 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. 130 Main St. Tickets are $15, or $4 for museum members.
Who knew Thor was going to be by the Buffalo Waterfront on Saturday? Superman is stopping by, too? Expect a who's who of superheroes gathering at Explore & More, with kids activities ranging from a photo booth, interactive museum displays, a giveaway treasure chest and an activity book included with admission. Don't ask why Loki keeps sneaking over to Liberty Hound.
Lettuce, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Tickets are $26 in advance (townballroom.com, etix.com).
News Pop Music Critic Jeff Miers has long encouraged Buffalonians to check out Lettuce when they're in town, and the reasons are plentiful. Even though Buffalo's Neal Evans (Soulive) is no longer involved, Lettuce still boasts four original members as the band approaches its 30th anniversary of syncopated stylings.
Don't miss these
Our Lady Peace, 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Tickets are $48.50 (townballroom.com, etix.com). Would you have expected OLP to embrace cryptocurrency? The nature of "Spiritual Machines 2" doesn't shy from the present and future.
Wooli, 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Tickets are $25 in advance (townballroom.com, etix.com). The riddim and dubstep master hits Town Ballroom in one of the year's most-anticipated EDM shows.
Daughtry, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, with Sevendust. The Rapids Theatre, 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls. Tickets are $49.50 in advance (rapidstheatre.com, etix.com). Chris Daughtry is virtually unrecognizable from his "American Idol" breakout 15 years ago, and his band's new album "Dearly Beloved" is the most authentic release yet, Grammy.com explains.
Bad Religion, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, with Alkaline Trio. Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Tickets are $36 in advance (buffaloriverworks.com, etix.com). Pure West Coast punk rock will infiltrate RiverWorks on Friday with a deep bill.
More to consider
The Slackers, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, with the Abruptors. Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St. Tickets are $20 in advance (buffalosmohawkplace.com, etix.com). Is ska trendy again? The Manhattan band has been doing this for decades.
Oktoberfest for the 11-Day Power Play, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Flying Bison Brewing Co., 840 Seneca St. Tickets are $25 at the door. Justen Ehrig, one of the cancer-fighting hockey endeavor's original members, joins with Hanzlian's Sausage and Flying Bison to raise money for this year's 11-Day Power Play.
Fall Public Ghost Hunt, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $35 (eventbrite.com). Amanda Woomer of Spook-Eats and Ghostlight Theatre is the perfect person to lead the hunt.
Allentown First Friday, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. Galleries and other businesses primarily in Allentown, but also in other areas of Buffalo. Free.
