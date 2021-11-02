This Week: Christmas in the Country, Superhero Day, Ghost Hunt

Main events

Christmas in the Country , 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 4-5; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. Tickets are $10 online or at the door.

This holiday shopping event accommodates so many vendors that five buildings at the Hamburg Fairgrounds are necessary. Premier Promotions welcomes a mix of national and local businesses focused on handcrafted gifts and holiday goods such as home décor, jewelry, foods, candles and much more. Although the Tavern is on hiatus for 2021, a fleet of food trucks and breweries are sprinkled throughout for refueling.