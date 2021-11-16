This Week: Christmas at the Wurlitzer, Native Voices, Santa's Wonderland Express

Santa's Wonderland Express, departures start at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20 and 21, with final ride leaving at 6 p.m. Saturday and at 5 Sunday at Arcade and Attica Railroad, 278 Main St., Arcade. Tickets are $34 for adults, $32 for kids. Future dates available, too.

The childhood wonder of the Christmas season will shine during these 2-hour, 20-minute round trips from the Arcade Station to the Curriers Station, which serves as the event's North Pole and home of Santa. After the train ride, attendees can explore an elf house, pose for photos on a sleigh and with Santa, purchase refreshments and turn in their wish lists. All kids receive a gift from Santa while en route back to Arcade.

Entertainers on the way

Brian Regan, 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at University at Buffalo Center for the Arts, 103 Center for the Arts, UB North Campus, Amherst. Tickets are $39.50-$55 (ubcfa.org, eventbrite.com).