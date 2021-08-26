This week: ChalkFest Buffalo, Jam on the Lift, bountiful music at Artpark

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Aug. 26-30, 2021
Main events
ChalkFest Buffalo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28 and 29 at Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.). Free to attend.
Roughly 100 chalk artists from around the world will gather on the grounds of Buffalo RiverWorks to create art on blacktop, the walls and floors of the adjacent grain silo, and on the parking lot. The overarching theme is 1980s entertainment, touching on movies, music, TV and video games, with favorites such as "Ghostbusters," "Donkey Kong," and Guns N' Roses among the possibilities. The artistic energy will be complemented by RiverWorks' restaurant, multiple bars and a slew of other vendors on hand.
Jam on the Lift Festival, 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Kissing Bridge (10296 State Road, Glenwood). Tickets are $35 plus fees in advance, $50 day of show.
Jam bands take center stage at the newest Twenty6 Productions concert at an outdoor venue known well by skiers and snowboarders. Long Beach Dub All-Stars, rich with Sublime connections, is the headliner, with support from Tropidelic, Moon Hooch, Witty Tarbox and more. Relish these bands' improvisational excellence, but don't miss the touches of punk, reggae and ska throughout the full day of music.
Wilco, Blues Traveler and Glass Animals at Artpark, Aug. 26, 29 and 30, respectively, at 450 S. 4th St. in Lewiston. Ticket prices vary by show; here's the list of Artpark's scheduled gigs. Note that Glass Animals is an Artpark Amphiteatre show.
Artpark offers a truly elite lineup of national bands across several genres this week, with the much-hyped Wilco concert kicking things off tonight. Frontman Jeff Tweedy is the face of the alt-rock band from Chicago that's considered "one of the most influential bands in modern rock." Blues Traveler, the improv rock band with more than three decades of touring experience, just released new music in July, while Glass Animals, the British indie pop band, unveiled "Dreamland" roughly a year ago.
Cultural festivals
Egyptian Festival, 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 at St. Mary & St. Moses Coptic Church (350 Wheatfield St., North Tonawanda). No cost to attend. Egyptian culture – including food, art and crafts – is the focus this weekend in North Tonawanda.
Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade, starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Niagara Square in front of City Hall. The post-parade party, with live music, runs on Niagara Street between Hudson and Pennsylvania.
World Refugee Day, noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at SuperStreet (corner of Clark and Kent streets by the Broadway Market). Free to attend. After getting washed out in July, organizers have regrouped to present the event a month later at the same location.
Buffalo Funk Fest, 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at MLK Jr. Park (98 Martin Luther King Jr. Park). Free concert that serves as a tribute to Buffalo funk legend Rick James.
More to consider
Ship N' Shore, 5:30 to 8:30 tonight at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park (One Naval Park Cove). Tickets are $60 in advance, $65 at the door.
Canalside Roller Rink Silent Disco, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at the Rinks at Canalside (130 Main St.). Tickets range from $10 to $15 depending on level of participation. Explore the new roller rink at Canalside with the help of DJ-spun entertainment.
Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration, 1:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 at Buffalo Central Terminal (495 Paderewski Dr.). Tickets start at $20; group packages are discounted.
Have thoughts on the [BN] Things To Do newsletter or events to share? Email Ben Tsujimoto at btsujimoto@buffnews.com.