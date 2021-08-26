This week: ChalkFest Buffalo, Jam on the Lift, bountiful music at Artpark

Main events

Roughly 100 chalk artists from around the world will gather on the grounds of Buffalo RiverWorks to create art on blacktop, the walls and floors of the adjacent grain silo, and on the parking lot. The overarching theme is 1980s entertainment, touching on movies, music, TV and video games, with favorites such as "Ghostbusters," "Donkey Kong," and Guns N' Roses among the possibilities. The artistic energy will be complemented by RiverWorks' restaurant, multiple bars and a slew of other vendors on hand.