This week: Buffalo Motorama, Springtime in the Country, Ukraine benefits

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
March 24-31, 2022
Main events
Buffalo Motorama. 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 25; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 26; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27. Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 153 Franklin St. Tickets are $13 for one day, $25 for two days, $35 for three days (buffalomotorama.com).
More than 200 classic cars, motorcycles and trucks will be on display in the Convention Center, complemented by music from Bravuras and AC & the Rockets, kids activities featuring a swath of superheroes and a vendor marketplace. The controversial General Lee car, a '69 Dodge Charger from "Dukes of Hazzard," will be a popular spectacle.
Springtime in the Country. 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 25; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27. Hamburg Fairgrounds Event Center and Expo Hall, 5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg. Tickets are $6 in advance, $8 at the door (wnypremierpromotions.com).
The Fairgrounds Event Center and Expo Hall will be buzzing with vendors – local and national – showcasing spring-themed garden wares, art, photography, floral décor, food and more. Premier Promotions' Dan Kaczynski emphasizes only handcrafted items made by small businesses have been accepted into the show.
Tab Benoit. 8 p.m. March 25-26, with Lightnin’ Malcolm. Tralf Music Hall, 622 Main St. Tables of two or four available, tickets $39 apiece (852-2860, tralfmusichall.com, ticketmaster.com).
Benoit, a decorated blues guitarist-vocalist, is amid a tour of back-to-back nights in cities across the U.S., including this weekend's stop at the Tralf. Buffalonians will appreciate him mostly because of his refined musical talent, but also for his fierce devotion to Louisiana, his home state.
Leslie Odom, Jr. 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, with Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $59-$119 (885-5000, bpo.org).
The Tony Award-winning Aaron Burr from the original "Hamilton," Odom will cruise the American songbook and jazz standards with support from the BPO. While his role in "Hamilton" is easily his best known, the accolades from his portrayal of soul legend Sam Cooke in "One Night in Miami ..." are arguably as impressive.
[Also consider: BPO Pops' Sultans of String | Continuing: Antarctic Dinosaurs at Buffalo Museum of Science]
Don't miss these
Sending Hope: Benefit concert for Ukraine. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 26. St. John Lutheran Church, 6540 Main St., Williamsville. Tickets are $10 at the door. This Ukraine benefit was prompted by local musician Elena Erokhina, a Russian with family and friends in both her home country and Ukraine. Erokhina will perform on a bill with Carina & the Six-String Preacher and more area bands to raise money for an underground shelter in Kyiv that's housing 320 people.
Stand Together with Ukraine. Sessions at noon and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27. Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo, 2351 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $25 (ccibuffalo.org). Ukrainian dance and music take center stage at the new Italian Cultural Center, with a borscht demonstration by Chef Camille le Caer and pilsner tasting with local brewer Tim Herzog. Twenty area cultural organizations have planned to take part.
Relient K. Doors at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Tickets are $24 (townballroom.com, etix.com). The Christian rock band has extreme staying power, dating to its formation in the mid-'90s at Malone University. Matt Thiessen and his bandmates even harkened back to their "Veggie Tales" recording of "The Pirates Who Don't Do Anything" at a Minneapolis show last month.
The Women of Vivaldi. 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29. Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students (box office, 885-5000, kleinhansbuffalo.org). Even though they're veering away from Vivaldi for a night, the all-female choir will embrace J.S. Bach – the German who transcribed many of Vivaldi's works – in a celebration of composer's 337th birthday.
Have thoughts on the [BN] Things To Do newsletter or events to share? Email Ben Tsujimoto at btsujimoto@buffnews.com.