This week: Buffalo Motorama, Springtime in the Country, Ukraine benefits

The Fairgrounds Event Center and Expo Hall will be buzzing with vendors – local and national – showcasing spring-themed garden wares, art, photography, floral décor, food and more. Premier Promotions' Dan Kaczynski emphasizes only handcrafted items made by small businesses have been accepted into the show.

Tab Benoit. 8 p.m. March 25-26, with Lightnin’ Malcolm. Tralf Music Hall, 622 Main St. Tables of two or four available, tickets $39 apiece (852-2860, tralfmusichall.com, ticketmaster.com).

Benoit, a decorated blues guitarist-vocalist, is amid a tour of back-to-back nights in cities across the U.S., including this weekend's stop at the Tralf. Buffalonians will appreciate him mostly because of his refined musical talent, but also for his fierce devotion to Louisiana, his home state.

Leslie Odom, Jr. 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, with Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $59-$119 (885-5000, bpo.org).