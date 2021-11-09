This Week: BPO plays Whitney Houston, Holiday Valley Beer & Wine Festival, holiday markets

Amanda Cole, a former member of all-female supergroup En Vogue, will belt out Whitney Houston's classic hits – such as "How Will I Know?" and "I Will Always Love You" – with support from the BPO and conductor Bradley Thachuk in the newest iteration of the BPO Pops series. Houston, widely believed to possess one of the greatest singing voices of all time, died in 2012 at 48.

Queen City Traveling Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Niagara Frontier Food Terminal, 1500 Clinton St., Unit 156. Free.

This indoor-outdoor market hybrid rounds up scores of different vendors, from food and drink producers to artisans, artists and eclectic makers. The Facebook event page teases wine and tea tastings, free parking and a canned good drive. A visit to the market doubles as a chance to explore a site with a rich history and immense potential.