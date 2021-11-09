This Week: BPO on Whitney Houston, Holiday Valley Beer & Wine, holiday markets

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Nov. 11-18, 2021
Main events
Holiday Valley Beer & Wine Festival, two sessions: 1 to 4 p.m., 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Holiday Valley Lodge, 6557 Holiday Valley Road, Ellicottville. Tickets are $60 in advance, $65 day of event (holidayvalley.com).
The spotlight is on Western New York's craft brewers, distillers and cidermakers, with bigger names such as Southern Tier and Ellicottville Brewing joined by smaller operations such as BriteSmith, Windy Brew and Froth. Music by Tim Britt Band and Stick Tights, plus a range of food options – from kettle corn to teriyaki – compliment the drink samples. Expect a lively event with some room to spread out.
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra plays Whitney Houston's "The Greatest Love of All," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $29-$89 (kleinhansbuffalo.org).
Amanda Cole, a former member of all-female supergroup En Vogue, will belt out Whitney Houston's classic hits – such as "How Will I Know?" and "I Will Always Love You" – with support from the BPO and conductor Bradley Thachuk in the newest iteration of the BPO Pops series. Houston, widely believed to possess one of the greatest singing voices of all time, died in 2012 at 48.
Queen City Traveling Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Niagara Frontier Food Terminal, 1500 Clinton St., Unit 156. Free.
This indoor-outdoor market hybrid rounds up scores of different vendors, from food and drink producers to artisans, artists and eclectic makers. The Facebook event page teases wine and tea tastings, free parking and a canned good drive. A visit to the market doubles as a chance to explore a site with a rich history and immense potential.
Shop Till You Drop Craft & Vendor Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Polish Falcons Club, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew. Free, but advanced registration is encouraged.
Expect a bustling four hours at the Polish Falcons in Depew in a holiday season in which there's additional incentive to cross off the gift list early. The focus is on local artisans, with massages and psychic readings veering a bit from a traditional market experience.
Don't miss these
The Lone Bellow, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, with Early James. Asbury Hall at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $35 (babevillebuffalo.com, eventbrite.com).
Lucki, 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Venu Buffalo, 76 W. Chippewa St. Tickets start at $25 (concertcrave.com, eventbrite.com).
Theo Von, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $23-$43 (kleinhansbuffalo.org).
Brian Regan, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at University at Buffalo Center for the Arts, 103 Center for the Arts, UB North Campus, Amherst. Tickets start at $35 (eventbrite.com)
Driftwood with Uncle Ben's Remedy, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. Tralf Music Hall, 622 Main St. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show (ticketmaster.com).
More to consider
November Gay Bingo, 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Amvets Medallion Post No. 13, 25 Review Place. Boards range from $5-$20. A joyous, alcohol-free time in Black Rock with heaps of chances to win.
Adam Zyglis' book signing, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. FITZ Books, 433 Ellicott St. Free. The Buffalo News' Pulitzer-winning cartoonist will sign copies of his new book at Aaron Bartley's new downtown bookstore.
Fall Orchid Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. E-Tickets, which are $12.50 for adults, are required, with a specific time for entry selected.
