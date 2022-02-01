This week: Antarctic Dinosaurs, a sausage celebration and final chance for Van Gogh

Main events

Antarctic Dinosaurs at Buffalo Museum of Science . Saturday, Feb. 5 through Sept. 4. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 1020 Humboldt Parkway. Cost is $24 for adults, $21 for children 2-17 and seniors, students and military, $6 for BMS members (sciencebuff.org). Pre-purchasing tickets for a 15-minute entry window is strongly encouraged.

As ice has melted in the mostly unexplored wilderness of Antarctica, a once-unnavigable site has become a hot spot for mining fossils over the last two decades. Geologists have considerable insight into dinosaurs that roamed 200 million years ago, as well as the once-lush climate that allowed them to thrive. A traveling exhibit at the Museum of Science uses fossils to project what these dinosaurs looked like in the flesh.