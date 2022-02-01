This week: Antarctic Dinosaurs, a sausage celebration and final chance for Van Gogh

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Feb. 3-10, 2022
Main events
Antarctic Dinosaurs at Buffalo Museum of Science. Saturday, Feb. 5 through Sept. 4. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 1020 Humboldt Parkway. Cost is $24 for adults, $21 for children 2-17 and seniors, students and military, $6 for BMS members (sciencebuff.org). Pre-purchasing tickets for a 15-minute entry window is strongly encouraged.
As ice has melted in the mostly unexplored wilderness of Antarctica, a once-unnavigable site has become a hot spot for mining fossils over the last two decades. Geologists have considerable insight into dinosaurs that roamed 200 million years ago, as well as the once-lush climate that allowed them to thrive. A traveling exhibit at the Museum of Science uses fossils to project what these dinosaurs looked like in the flesh.
Sausage Fest. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Rusty Nickel Brewing Co., 4350 Seneca St., West Seneca. Tables should be reserved; free to enter a sausage into the competition; registration at eventbrite.com.
Rusty Nickel's indoor and outdoor spaces in West Seneca are ideal for events, and the annual sausage fest – featuring competitions in five sausage categories, beer and sausage samplings, games and demos – sizzles all day Saturday. Don't miss the "Team Sausage Toss," a new activity this year.
Art of Jazz: The Campbell Brothers present John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme." 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $34 (kleinhansbuffalo.org, 885-5000).
The four-part Art of Jazz series is set in Kleinhans this year with the Albright-Knox Art Gallery closed for construction. The Campbell Brothers, an African American soul group from Rush, N.Y., known for using steel guitars in church settings, will play through iconic saxophone player John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme," recorded in a single session and released in 1965.
Last chance: Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Extended through Sunday, Feb. 6. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Starry Night Pavilion, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence. Tickets start at $46.99 (vangoghbuffalo.com). Don't miss all of The News' Van Gogh content.
[Reminder: The Buffalo Auto Show, featured in last week's newsletter, runs Feb. 3-6 in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center]
Join Buffalo Magazine on Feb. 10 for another evening at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House! Self-guided tours of the property, signature cocktails from Hartman's Distilling Co., plus build your own macarons from Fairy Cakes, Henna sessions with Buffalo Henna and tarot card readings from I AM MAGICK. Grab your tickets >>
Don't miss these
"The Secret Life of Bears." National Geographic Live Speaker Series with Rae-Wynn Grant. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 in the Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $35 general, $15 for students (kleinhansbuffalo.org). Spotting a bear in daily life is mesmerizing and terrifying for humans. Understanding bears' actions in their habitats is the study of Rae Wynn-Grant, who will share her expertise at Kleinhans.
Jill Maragos. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St. Tickets are $10-$20 (buffalo.heliumcomedy.com). Maragos, a West Seneca native whose credits include "The Office" and "Laughs," will record a standup album at Helium Wednesday before opening for several of Chris Porter's shows at Helium Feb. 10-12. Expect a rousing homecoming for the Buffalo State graduate.
Organ Fairchild's second anniversary show. 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 at Duende at Silo City, 85 Silo City Row. Free. The rising jam band, profiled by Jeff Miers last year, also just received a personalized message of encouragement from Morgan Fairchild, the popular TV actress from the 1970s and '80s.
Eden Winter Fest. 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at several locations in Eden. Free, but some events require prior registration. Sledding, cornhole tournaments, bonfires, considerable eating opportunities and mini tournaments are among the highlights of this community festival.
Have thoughts on the [BN] Things To Do newsletter or events to share? Email Ben Tsujimoto at btsujimoto@buffnews.com.