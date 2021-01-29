WNYers fill lineups of local TV stations, are more likely to stay

If you watched all the cheerleading coverage of the Buffalo Bills’ march to the AFC title game, you might think almost everyone on local TV is from Western New York and grew up saying, “Go Bills.”
You won’t be that far off.
The on-air news staffs of channels 2, 4 and 7 are loaded with Western New Yorkers.
The departures of a trio of former Channel 4 staffers in the last several months – sports reporter/anchor Jenna Harner, meteorologist Stevie Daniels and weekend anchor Shannon Smith may be one reason why.
The first time I saw Harner anchor sports on WIVB, I thought, “She won’t be here long.” She stayed two years before heading Pittsburgh, the No. 24 market in the country.
The first time I saw Daniels, I thought, “She won’t be here long.” She left in 15 months, moving to a Baltimore station, WMAR, near where she grew up.
The first time I saw Smith anchor on weekend mornings, I thought, “She won’t be here long.” She left last fall after three years to take a weekend evening anchor job at the CBS affiliate in Cleveland, the No. 17 market in the country.
Smith was replaced by Abby Fridmann, a Lancaster High School graduate.
Harner was replaced by former Channel 2 sports reporter/anchor Heather Prusak, a native of Hamburg. Prusak also is strong enough on the air to move to a bigger market, but she is staying in her native Western New York.
Those departures last year while Prusak is staying tells you one reason why local TV stations look to hire so many Western New York natives.
They know the area. More importantly, they are more likely to stay.
“One of the priorities of local television news stations is to employ staff who see, know, care about and understand our community,” Channel 4 News Director Lisa Polster said. “If the candidate is qualified, and we can hire someone who openly embraces and fully comprehends what a wonderful place Western New York is to live, we gladly welcome them. We believe it’s a smart and prudent hiring decision.”
Channel 2 has emphasized its homegrown talent, noting in past promos that “Daybreak” co-anchors Pete Gallivan and Melissa Holmes, reporter Lauren Hall and meteorologists Maria Genero and Kevin O’Neill are all from Western New York.
Younger anchors and reporters who don’t have roots are more likely to leave, even though they often express their love of the area when they head for bigger markets.
Harner, a Connecticut native, posted a complimentary message about her Western New York experience on Facebook prior to leaving for Pittsburgh. Daniels also thanked Western New Yorkers for their support.
Long gone are the days that backup sports reporters and anchors such as Adam Benigni, Stu Boyar and Paul Peck stay around for years.
Harner is one of several recent sports reporters who had a brief stay here before leaving in a few years for jobs in bigger markets or for jobs outside the industry.
She posted a tweet Monday – that has since been deleted – that indicates her spirit has been dampened and led to questions about her future at the station.
Tom Martin, who is from Houston, left Channel 4 a few years ago after a couple of impressive years and headed to Kansas City.
Lauren Brill, who is from downstate New York, left Channel 4 to work at a station in Cleveland before starting her own digital venture.
Jonah Javad, who is from the Boston area, left Channel 2 after several years to work at WFAA-TV in Dallas. He won two 2019 Lone Star Regional Sports Emmys. One Emmy win was for “talent-reporter,” and the second was for a feature, “The Pancho Billa Story,” about the late Bills superfan Ezra Castro from Texas.
Interestingly, Martin and Brill have both left TV. Martin left his Kansas City station to become director of brand strategy for Let It Fly Media, a marketing company whose clients include the PGA and the NBA.
Brill started her own website called “The Unsealed,” which shares “open and personal letters from people of all walks of life.”
Nick Filipowski, who graduated from the University of Nebraska, left Channel 4, but stayed in the area to work for the Williamsville School District.
Before joining Channel 2, the New Jersey native worked at television stations in Salisbury, Md., and Orlando, Fla.
Joe Buscaglia, who is from Western New York, left his job as sports director of Channel 7, but remained in the area to cover the Bills for The Athletic.
The sports staffs at all local stations now feature Western New York natives.
Matt Bove, a graduate of Buffalo State College and Niagara-Wheatfield, is believed to be the youngest sports director in Western New York history after taking over for Buscaglia.
Jenna Callari, one of Channel 7’s sports reporters, was born and raised in Cheektowaga through grade school.
Adam Unger, also at Channel 7, is a Syracuse University graduate from nearby Erie, Pa.
Polster is especially focused on hiring Western New Yorkers. She promoted Orchard Park native Kelsey Anderson as the third news anchor for the morning show “Wake Up!” after she impressed in other roles.
After getting the new role, Anderson tweeted: “I’ve watched (Channel 4) since I was a little girl and idolized the anchors more than my favorite pop stars at the time. In April, I’ll be living out a dream I‘ve had since age 8, and become one of them.”
I suspect several of the reporters and anchors at Channel 4 feel the same way.
The Channel 4 news staff includes Orchard Park native Christy Kern, Lancaster native Gabrielle Mediak, Buffalo natives Sarah Minkewicz, Marlee Tuskes and George Richert, Fridmann and Buffalo State College graduates Kelly Khatib and Angela Morrison.
The Channel 2 news staff includes Western New York natives Maryalice Demler (North Tonawanda), Holmes (Amherst), Gallivan (Buffalo), Claudine Ewing (Buffalo), Kate Welshofer (Perry), Genero (Niagara Falls), Jackie Roberts (Hamburg), O’Neill (Buffalo), Hall (Williamsville), Dave McKinley (Brockport), Leanne Stuck (Amherst), Liz Lewin (Buffalo) and Rob Hackford (Orchard Park). Steve Brown isn’t a Western New York native, but he graduated from Canisius College.
The Channel 7 news staff includes Jeff Russo (Rochester), Katie Morse (Amherst), Bove, Callari, Aaron Mentkowski (North Tonawanda), Andy Parker, Mike Randall, Autumn Lewandowski, Charlie Specht and Hannah Buehler.
That’s only people on the air. I’m sure I am forgetting someone. I apologize.
Many of the Western New York natives were good enough to move to bigger markets, just like Harner, Daniels and Smith.
But they stayed.
In a sense, the popular Channel 2 news promotional slogan “This Is Home” can be applied to reporters and anchors at all three local news departments.