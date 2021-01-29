WNYers fill lineups of local TV stations, are more likely to stay

If you watched all the cheerleading coverage of the Buffalo Bills’ march to the AFC title game, you might think almost everyone on local TV is from Western New York and grew up saying, “Go Bills.”

You won’t be that far off.

The on-air news staffs of channels 2, 4 and 7 are loaded with Western New Yorkers.

The departures of a trio of former Channel 4 staffers in the last several months – sports reporter/anchor Jenna Harner, meteorologist Stevie Daniels and weekend anchor Shannon Smith may be one reason why.

The first time I saw Harner anchor sports on WIVB, I thought, “She won’t be here long.” She stayed two years before heading Pittsburgh, the No. 24 market in the country.

The first time I saw Daniels, I thought, “She won’t be here long.” She left in 15 months, moving to a Baltimore station, WMAR, near where she grew up.

The first time I saw Smith anchor on weekend mornings, I thought, “She won’t be here long.” She left last fall after three years to take a weekend evening anchor job at the CBS affiliate in Cleveland, the No. 17 market in the country.

Smith was replaced by Abby Fridmann, a Lancaster High School graduate.