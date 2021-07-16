 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WKSE afternoon host Greg Cypin out as radio station switches to national hosts
0 comments
top story

WKSE afternoon host Greg Cypin out as radio station switches to national hosts

Support this work for $1 a month

You can kiss local voices goodbye at WKSE-FM after 10 a.m. starting Monday when the station owned by Audacy switches to hosts from Chicago and Los Angeles who will be heard in Buffalo and on multiple stations the radio group owns across the country.

No announcement has been sent by Audacy, formerly Entercom Radio. However, the station’s website shows that after the WKSE morning show with Janet Snyder and Nicholas Picholas airs from 6 to 10 a.m., WBBM Chicago afternoon personality Julia Lepidi will work the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift and Los Angeles afternoon host Josh “Bru” Brubecker will work the 3 to 8 p.m. shift.

Snyder had previously voice-tracked a show from 10 a.m. to noon. Brubecker replaces WKSE afternoon host Greg Cypin, who had been at the station for four years and also served as music director.

The departure of Cypin comes more than a year after the job of popular WKSE evening host DJ Anthony was eliminated after he had been at the station for more than 20 years.

Of course, the loss of another local voice in favor of national hosts sacrifices the conversations about issues pertaining to Buffalo and Western New York.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

According to the trade publication Inside Radio, Lepidi will be on 14 Audacy stations midday and Brubecker’s show will be in the afternoon on seven stations and in the evening on seven others.

The trade publication noted that this follows what Audacy has done to its alternative and country radio stations.

The WKSE move follows Audacy’s recent decision to change the former alternative station 107.7 FM (Alt 107) to country music.

A Detroit native, Lepidi will also be carried midday on WPXY in Rochester.

Brubecker will also be carried on WPXY but from 7 through 11 p.m. rather than in the afternoons.

An Audacy representative told Inside Radio that it has no plans to change mornings at its stations.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kylie Jenner’s revamped cosmetics brand is finally here

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

TV Critic

Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News