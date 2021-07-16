WKSE afternoon host Greg Cypin out as radio station switches to national hosts

You can kiss local voices goodbye at WKSE-FM after 10 a.m. starting Monday when the station owned by Audacy switches to hosts from Chicago and Los Angeles who will be heard in Buffalo and on multiple stations the radio group owns across the country.

No announcement has been sent by Audacy, formerly Entercom Radio. However, the station’s website shows that after the WKSE morning show with Janet Snyder and Nicholas Picholas airs from 6 to 10 a.m., WBBM Chicago afternoon personality Julia Lepidi will work the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift and Los Angeles afternoon host Josh “Bru” Brubecker will work the 3 to 8 p.m. shift.

Snyder had previously voice-tracked a show from 10 a.m. to noon. Brubecker replaces WKSE afternoon host Greg Cypin, who had been at the station for four years and also served as music director.

The departure of Cypin comes more than a year after the job of popular WKSE evening host DJ Anthony was eliminated after he had been at the station for more than 20 years.

Of course, the loss of another local voice in favor of national hosts sacrifices the conversations about issues pertaining to Buffalo and Western New York.

