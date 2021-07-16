WKSE afternoon host Greg Cypin out as radio station switches to national hosts

You can kiss local voices goodbye at WKSE-FM after 10 a.m. starting Monday when the station owned by Audacy switches to hosts from Chicago and Los Angeles who will be heard in Buffalo and on multiple stations the radio group owns across the country.
No announcement has been sent by Audacy, formerly Entercom Radio. However, the station’s website shows that after the WKSE morning show with Janet Snyder and Nicholas Picholas airs from 6 to 10 a.m., WBBM Chicago afternoon personality Julia Lepidi will work the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift and Los Angeles afternoon host Josh “Bru” Brubecker will work the 3 to 8 p.m. shift.
Snyder had previously voice-tracked a show from 10 a.m. to noon. Brubecker replaces WKSE afternoon host Greg Cypin, who had been at the station for four years and also served as music director.
The departure of Cypin comes more than a year after the job of popular WKSE evening host DJ Anthony was eliminated after he had been at the station for more than 20 years.
Of course, the loss of another local voice in favor of national hosts sacrifices the conversations about issues pertaining to Buffalo and Western New York.
According to the trade publication Inside Radio, Lepidi will be on 14 Audacy stations midday and Brubecker’s show will be in the afternoon on seven stations and in the evening on seven others.
The trade publication noted that this follows what Audacy has done to its alternative and country radio stations.
The WKSE move follows Audacy’s recent decision to change the former alternative station 107.7 FM (Alt 107) to country music.
A Detroit native, Lepidi will also be carried midday on WPXY in Rochester.
Brubecker will also be carried on WPXY but from 7 through 11 p.m. rather than in the afternoons.
An Audacy representative told Inside Radio that it has no plans to change mornings at its stations.