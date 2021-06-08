WKBW's new class of three reporters from Syracuse University is arriving

They will be working in the nation’s No. 53 TV market, with the hopes of moving on to a top 25 market as have previous JCP members at WKBW.

With there being no JCP class from 2020, Jeddy Johnson, Gilat Melamed, Taylor Epps and Olivia Proia from the 2019 class stayed an extra year. Epps, Proia and Melamed remain at the station.

Johnson has since moved on to the Scripps station, WXYZ, in Detroit, the nation’s No. 15 market. Melamed is leaving later this month for a station in Raleigh, N.C., the nation’s No. 24 TV market.

Two members of the 2018 class of the partnership between Scripps and SU also remained full-time MMJs at Channel 7 last spring – Rebecca Thornburg and Nikki DeMentri.

And Jeff Slawson remains from the class of 2017.

Thornburg has moved on from an on-air position at WKBW to become a creative services producer at a Fox-affiliated station in Boston, the nation’s No. 10 TV market.

DiMentri left WKBW in late November to become an MMJ at WRTV, the Scripps station in Indianapolis, the nation’s No. 25 market.

Another former JCP at Channel 7, Paola Suro is working at the same Atlanta station as a trio of former Buffalo media members, including former WKBW anchor-reporter Madison Carter, former WGRZ-TV meteorologist Chesley McNeil and former WGRZ reporter Matt Pearl. Atlanta is the nation’s No. 7 TV market.

